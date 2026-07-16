2GIS AI now reports fuel availability at gas stations

·34·Technology
2GIS AI now reports fuel availability at gas stations

As modern technologies become an integral part of our lives, one of the most pressing problems for drivers — fuel shortages on the roads — is also being solved with digital solutions. The popular 2GIS geoservice has launched a feature through its AI assistant to provide real-time information on the availability of gasoline and diesel at gas stations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Users can now get real-time information about fuel availability, brands, and prices at specific stations. According to ixbt.com, this system is integrated with the "Karta benzina" (Gasoline Map) service, which covers over 29,000 stations. This allows drivers to plan exactly where to stop before hitting the road.

How does the AI work?

The system's operating principle is based on complex yet efficient algorithms. The AI analyzes anonymous data on recent user purchases as well as comments left by drivers who have visited the station. The system also takes into account the following indicators:

  • Queue levels at the gas station;
  • Restrictions on specific fuel types;
  • Current prices for gasoline and diesel;
  • Data on when fuel was last sold.
Users simply need to open a specific gas station card in the 2GIS app and ask the AI assistant a question. The system summarizes all information and provides an accurate answer in just 5 seconds. This method saves time for drivers, especially in regions with fuel supply disruptions or during long-distance trips.

Sharp increase in demand

According to statistics, demand for the new feature has exceeded expectations. For example, in mid-July, the number of requests sent to the AI regarding fuel availability increased 50-fold compared to the monthly average. This demonstrates how important such digital services are for drivers.

Considering that the 2GIS service is actively used in the Uzbekistan market, the future expansion of such functions locally could create great convenience for local drivers. While the system currently covers over 29,000 stations in Russia, the popularity of the technology will likely prompt similar solutions in other regions.

If there is no fuel at the selected station, the system automatically suggests switching to the "Karta benzina" section to check nearby alternatives. This protects the driver from the risk of being stranded on the road.

2GISArtificial IntelligenceGasolineTechnologyAutomotive
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentationXiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentationToday, 21:27Google AI Mode now integrates with third-party applicationsGoogle AI Mode now integrates with third-party applicationsToday, 21:26AI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicornAI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicornToday, 21:24Members of the dangerous Scattered Spider hacking group imprisoned in the UKMembers of the dangerous Scattered Spider hacking group imprisoned in the UKToday, 21:00Revolution in India's space industry: Vikram-1 private rocket prepares for its maiden flightRevolution in India's space industry: Vikram-1 private rocket prepares for its maiden flightToday, 20:57A Revolution for Developers: Now You Can Order Food via Command LineA Revolution for Developers: Now You Can Order Food via Command LineToday, 20:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures