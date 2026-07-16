2GIS AI now reports fuel availability at gas stations

As modern technologies become an integral part of our lives, one of the most pressing problems for drivers — fuel shortages on the roads — is also being solved with digital solutions. The popular 2GIS geoservice has launched a feature through its AI assistant to provide real-time information on the availability of gasoline and diesel at gas stations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Users can now get real-time information about fuel availability, brands, and prices at specific stations. According to ixbt.com, this system is integrated with the "Karta benzina" (Gasoline Map) service, which covers over 29,000 stations. This allows drivers to plan exactly where to stop before hitting the road.

How does the AI work?

The system's operating principle is based on complex yet efficient algorithms. The AI analyzes anonymous data on recent user purchases as well as comments left by drivers who have visited the station. The system also takes into account the following indicators:

Queue levels at the gas station;

Restrictions on specific fuel types;

Current prices for gasoline and diesel;

Data on when fuel was last sold.

Users simply need to open a specific gas station card in the 2GIS app and ask the AI assistant a question. The system summarizes all information and provides an accurate answer in just 5 seconds. This method saves time for drivers, especially in regions with fuel supply disruptions or during long-distance trips.

Sharp increase in demand

According to statistics, demand for the new feature has exceeded expectations. For example, in mid-July, the number of requests sent to the AI regarding fuel availability increased 50-fold compared to the monthly average. This demonstrates how important such digital services are for drivers.

Considering that the 2GIS service is actively used in the Uzbekistan market, the future expansion of such functions locally could create great convenience for local drivers. While the system currently covers over 29,000 stations in Russia, the popularity of the technology will likely prompt similar solutions in other regions.

If there is no fuel at the selected station, the system automatically suggests switching to the "Karta benzina" section to check nearby alternatives. This protects the driver from the risk of being stranded on the road.