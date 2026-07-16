11 dead in Algerian orphanage fire

At least 11 people have died and 19 others sustained various injuries following a major fire at an orphanage located near the Algerian capital. This was reported by Euronews.

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 16 at around 03:30 local time at an orphanage in the Mohammadia commune, located east of the capital. Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately after receiving reports of the fire.

Six fire engines, six ambulance crews, and special equipment were deployed for firefighting and rescue operations. Rescuers managed to evacuate five people in need of assistance from the building to a safe area.

While it was initially reported that there were 16 casualties, the number later rose to 19. Some of the victims suffered burns, while others experienced smoke inhalation and respiratory issues.

The causes of the fire are currently being determined. Experts are continuing search and investigation operations at the scene. Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui visited the hospital to check on the condition of the victims.