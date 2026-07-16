AI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicorn

·0·Technology
AI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicorn

Fora, a startup combining modern technology and AI capabilities with the travel industry, has successfully closed its latest investment round. The company raised $60 million in a Series D funding round, bringing its market valuation to over $1 billion. This milestone places Fora among the prestigious projects in the tech world that have achieved "unicorn" status. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Founded in 2021, the Fora platform operates in two directions: on one hand, it provides the necessary infrastructure for ordinary users to become professional travel agents, and on the other, it allows clients to plan their trips with the help of qualified advisors. This investment round was led by Forerunner and Tactile Ventures. Major investors such as Insight Partners and Thrive Capital also supported the project.

The harmony of AI and the human factor

Company representatives noted that a significant portion of the new capital will be directed toward developing an AI assistant named Via. This system helps travel agents perform tedious and time-consuming administrative tasks, such as conducting research and creating complex itineraries. This allows professionals to spend less time on technical work and more time interacting with clients and improving service quality.

The uniqueness of Fora's strategy lies in the fact that it views AI not as a replacement for humans, but as a technology that enhances productivity. Today, it is popular to organize family trips and honeymoon tours to popular destinations like Costa Rica or Thailand through the platform. The technology helps agents quickly prepare the most optimal offers based on each client's individual preferences.

According to data, since Fora's inception, agents on the platform have booked trips worth over $3 billion in total. Notably, the majority of agents using the system had no prior experience in the industry. This demonstrates how user-friendly and effective the platform is for learning.

Future plans and expansion

In the future, the company aims to increase its share not only in hotels and travel packages but also in other areas. Specifically, the new funds will be used to expand services in the following sectors:

  • Planning and booking cruise trips;
  • Systematic organization of air travel;
  • Recruiting and training new categories of travel advisors;
  • Expanding service coverage on a global scale.
To date, Fora has managed to raise a total of $138.5 million in investment. Such successful implementation of AI in the tourism sector shows that the activities of traditional travel agencies will be completely digitized in the future. For users and entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan, the development of such global platforms can open new horizons for entering the international tourism market and utilizing modern services.

ForaArtificial IntelligenceStartupTourismInvestment
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