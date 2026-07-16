Xiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentation

·0·Technology
Xiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentation

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to update its line of affordable smartphones. High-quality renders and technical specifications of the yet-to-be-announced Redmi 17 4G model have appeared online. The device is expected to set new standards in the budget segment with its record-breaking battery capacity and updated design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information released by the publication ixbt.com, the new model differs significantly in appearance from its predecessor, the Redmi 15 4G. The camera block on the back panel of the device has been expanded and features a special light ring instead of a decorative element. The smartphone is planned to be released in at least four colors: blue, black, green, and purple.

Technical capabilities and display

The Redmi 17 4G model will be equipped with a massive 6.9-inch LCD display. Although the screen resolution is HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels), the 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth images, will be a great advantage for users. Given that such a high frequency is usually found in more expensive models, the new Redmi increases its competitiveness in its category.

The device's performance will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor. In terms of software, Xiaomi is making a big leap: the smartphone is expected to run on the latest HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. Regarding memory configuration, users will be offered 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage options.

Autonomy and pricing policy

The strongest aspect of the smartphone is its power source. The Redmi 17 4G will be equipped with a 7500 mAh battery, which guarantees several days of autonomy even with active use. The device also supports 45 W fast charging technology. For comparison, the previous generation had a 7000 mAh battery and a 33 W charging system.

Camera capabilities are also shaped according to the budget segment:

  • Main camera: 50 MP sensor and an additional auxiliary sensor;
  • Front camera: 8 MP selfie module.
According to initial estimates, the 4/128 GB version of the Redmi 17 4G is expected to be priced at around 250 euros in the European market. For the upgraded version with 256 GB of storage, buyers will have to pay approximately 280 euros. The model is expected to enter the Uzbekistan market shortly after its official announcement and become popular due to its affordable price.

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