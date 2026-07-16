Google AI Mode now integrates with third-party applications

·0·Technology
Google AI Mode now integrates with third-party applications

Google has significantly expanded the capabilities of its AI-powered search system, AI Mode. Users can now not only get answers to questions but also interact directly with external applications and perform specific tasks through the system. This update is a major step toward making the Google ecosystem smarter and more functional, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

At this stage, popular services such as Canva, Instacart, and YouTube have been integrated into AI Mode. This means that users can now create designs, order products, or build playlists using AI without switching between apps. According to TechCrunch, Google aims to gain a competitive edge over OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude chatbots with this move.

Automating daily tasks

The practical value of this new feature is high. For example, if a user is planning a weekend party, AI Mode can create a list of necessary products and add all ingredients directly to the cart by connecting to an Instacart account. Completing the purchase requires only a single confirmation click.

There are also benefits for design professionals. If you need a flyer or presentation for an event, you can browse ready-made templates in Canva via AI Mode and start your project. Additionally, it is now possible to create special music collections for holidays and save them instantly to your YouTube Music library.

Artificial intelligence and personal data

Earlier this year, Google announced the ability to connect third-party services for the Gemini app. The new AI Mode further refines this experience. The system is now capable of providing more personalized responses based on data from the user's Gmail and Google Photos. This is part of the "Personal Intelligence" concept.

Furthermore, with recently introduced features, AI Mode helps users check the availability of products in nearby stores. The ability to view search results in a side-by-side window and ask follow-up questions without losing context significantly improves the user experience.

These updates are currently being rolled out gradually to users in the US. Google representatives stated that the company is working on expanding its circle of partners, and dozens of new apps are expected to be added to the system soon. For users in Uzbekistan, the global rollout of these features will undoubtedly take the culture of working with digital assistants to a new level.

GoogleAI ModeArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyGemini
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