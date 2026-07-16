A Revolution for Developers: Now You Can Order Food via Command Line

The development of modern technology is reaching a new stage in automating daily tasks. DoorDash, one of the world's largest delivery services, has introduced a special DoorDash CLI (Command Line Interface) tool for developers. This innovation now allows users to order food directly from the computer's command line or via AI agents without opening a mobile app. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports. .

As announced by company founder and CEO Andy Fang on his X social media page, the new tool has been launched in a limited beta test mode under the name "dd-cli". This project is currently available primarily to developers in the USA and Canada using the macOS operating system, with access provided via a special waitlist.

A new era of agentic commerce

DoorDash CLI is not just a project created for fun or curiosity, but a prime example of a new direction called "agentic commerce". Through this system, developers can task their AI agents with searching for stores, finding the best discounts, and processing payments. In the future, it will become standard for AI to choose and order your lunch for you.

By introducing this tool, the company is turning its platform into an open ecosystem for third-party software. This means developers can integrate DoorDash capabilities into their own applications, corporate Slack bots, or personal assistants. For example, it creates the possibility of building scripts that automatically organize team lunches.

This news brings to mind the popular developer meme "sudo make me a sandwich". This joke, featured in XKCD comics, has now become reality. A video demonstrated by DoorDash shows an AI agent reading Slack messages, parsing JSON data, running Python scripts, and selecting and ordering specific salads from complex menus.

It is worth noting that DoorDash had previously integrated with iMessage and launched its own chatbot called "Ask DoorDash". The company is also collaborating with major AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Claude. The new CLI tool is a logical continuation of this chain.

Although this feature is currently available only to a narrow circle of specialists, it is expected to completely change consumer shopping habits in the future. Users will begin to rely less on graphical user interfaces and more on fast, efficient, and automated systems.