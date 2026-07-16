Foul on Lamine Yamal: Lucas Digne breaks silence after France's defeat

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Foul on Lamine Yamal: Lucas Digne breaks silence after France's defeat

France national team defender Lucas Digne shared his emotions following the defeat against Spain in the World Cup semifinal held in North America. The experienced left-back became a central figure at the turning point of the match: it was his foul on Lamine Yamal that led to a penalty, paving the way for the victory of "La Roja". This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 32-year-old footballer addressed fans via social media, calling this defeat one of the biggest disappointments of his life. For Digne, who once again secured a spot in the starting lineup for Didier Deschamps' team, this tournament was a symbol of a personal comeback, but a mistake at a decisive moment ruined everything.

Unfulfilled dream and personal responsibility

"So, the dream has come to an end. It was not just the dream of one little boy, but of thousands of people behind us. We always imagine the most beautiful things, but sometimes waking up is very painful," the footballer wrote. Although Digne did not mention Lamine Yamal's name directly in his message, he openly acknowledged his failure.

In the first half of the match, Lucas Digne attempted to clear the ball but committed a foul against the young Spanish talent with his left foot. The penalty awarded by the referee allowed Spain to take the lead. Ultimately losing 2-0, France exited the tournament. In his statement, Digne expressed that he was primarily disappointed in himself and regretted that all the team's hard work had gone to waste.

Transfer and future plans

Interestingly, as this tournament concludes, Lucas Digne is also making a major change at the club level. The defender, who is leaving Aston Villa, is close to signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). It is natural that such a psychological blow before joining the Parisians will be a difficult test for the player.

For Digne, this was the second World Cup of his career. He had missed the 2018 Russia and 2022 Qatar tournaments. Having had the chance to shine in a global tournament again after 12 years, the defender emphasized that despite the defeat, he is proud to have represented France.

For information, Lucas Digne participated in all matches during the tournament except for the group stage games against Senegal and Norway. At the end of his message, he expressed gratitude to all the fans who visited North America and supported them from their homeland.

FranceSpainLucas DigneLamine YamalWorld Cup
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