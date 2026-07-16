X platform strengthens fight against content thieves: Revenue to be returned to owners

The social network X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has announced strict measures to protect copyright and regulate the platform's revenue-sharing system. The company is taking its fight against accounts that monetize stolen videos and text posts from other users to a new level. These measures aim not only to reduce content theft but also to incentivize genuine creators. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

X engineer Christopher Byrne stated that the new version of the platform's Grok AI model is now three times more effective at detecting copied content than before. The system analyzes not only videos but also viral text posts. If a user attempts to pass off someone else's video as their own by adding watermarks or fake intros, all advertising revenue generated from that post will be automatically redirected to the original author.

Combating AI and bots

Currently, content theft on social networks is often carried out using automated bots. According to X, more than 1.5 million stolen posts were identified during the last cycle. Thanks to this new mechanism, it is expected that over $1 million will be returned to their rightful owners. This is an important step toward restoring a fair competitive environment on the platform.

The company has also accelerated its fight against bots. According to April data, the platform detects and blocks an average of 208 bots per minute. This figure is growing daily, as fake accounts created using AI are causing serious damage to the social network's ecosystem.

Engagement baiters to be penalized

Under the new rules, not only content theft but also attempts to artificially boost engagement (engagement bait) will be strictly monitored. For example, users who gather an audience with promises like "I will follow everyone who replies" will be excluded from the revenue program. If such behavior is repeated three times, the user's account may be permanently blocked.

The leadership of X has warned even the most popular bloggers about this. For instance, the world's richest YouTuber, MrBeast, was criticized for promising financial rewards for watching videos. According to the platform, artificially retaining users lowers the quality of the social network.

These changes put the X platform on par with competitors like Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit. These platforms had already implemented technical tools to detect reposted content. Now, X also aims to support original content creators through its video editor and internal tools.