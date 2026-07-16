Google rebrands its NotebookLM service to Gemini Notebook

Google continues its strategy of unifying its AI-based products under a single brand. The company has decided to rename its popular platform for researchers and students, NotebookLM, to Gemini Notebook. This change is the next step in consolidating all AI tools within the Google ecosystem under the Gemini name. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Initially introduced at the 2023 Google I/O conference under the name Project Tailwind, this project achieved immense success in a short time. According to Ixbt.com, the product is currently used by over 30 million users and more than 600,000 organizations. The platform's primary task is to analyze data and create new content based on sources provided by the user.

New capabilities and data analysis

Along with the name change, Google has introduced significant technical updates to the service. Gemini Notebook users can now execute custom code to analyze data. This feature helps in working with complex datasets and obtaining more accurate results. Each notebook now operates as a separate secure container, ensuring data privacy.

Over the past three years, this tool has evolved significantly. It has gained the ability not only to work with text but also to create interactive podcasts, analyze videos, and support various file formats. The success of NotebookLM has even inspired other startups and tech companies to develop similar podcast creation and research tools.

The new features are not yet available to everyone. Users of the Google AI Ultra paid plan and Workspace business customers will be the first to access these updates. For regular Pro users, the new capabilities are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The company states that users can view their notes and notebooks directly through the Gemini app. Soon, access to this information will also be provided via AI Mode in the search engine. These steps indicate that Google is integrating its AI services more deeply into daily workflows.