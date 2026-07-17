SpaceX accelerates construction of new spaceport for the world's largest rocket

·26·Technology
SpaceX accelerates construction of new spaceport for the world's largest rocket

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is actively continuing the construction of a new launch pad for the Starship rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Recent high-quality images circulating online show the assembly of a massive service tower, a project considered a crucial milestone in humanity's plans to conquer Mars. The company's famous Tesla Cybertruck can even be seen at the construction site. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, SpaceX is working on several facilities simultaneously on the US Space Coast. In particular, infrastructure development is proceeding at a rapid pace at the LC-39A launch complex at Kennedy Space Center and the SLC-37 site at Cape Canaveral. According to ixbt.com, these facilities will significantly increase the flight frequency of Starship rockets.

Gigabay complexes: 1000 rockets per year

In addition to new launch pads, SpaceX is building two massive Gigabay manufacturing and assembly complexes in parallel. One is located at the Starbase in Texas, and the other in Florida. These buildings are expected to be among the largest structures in the world. According to the plan, each complex will be capable of assembling up to 1000 Starship rockets per year.

The company aims to launch both production centers by the end of 2026. Through this, SpaceX will drastically increase the production of rockets needed for flights to Mars. The new infrastructure will allow the company to conduct launches from multiple pads simultaneously, which is vital for commercial missions and NASA programs.

Although the construction pace of the new launch pad is increasing, unexpected situations occur during testing. For example, SpaceX was forced to cancel the 13th test flight of the Starship rocket, scheduled for July 16, 2026, at the Starbase in Texas for certain reasons.

The Starship project is of revolutionary importance not only for SpaceX but for the entire global aerospace industry. This fully reusable rocket system is expected to reduce the cost of delivering cargo to space several times over. With the launch of new facilities in Florida and Texas, SpaceX aims to maintain absolute leadership in space exploration.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskSpaceNASA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

USA allows NVIDIA H200 chip shipments to ChinaUSA allows NVIDIA H200 chip shipments to ChinaToday, 18:59Huawei Introduces Atlas 950 SuperPoD Supercomputer for AIHuawei Introduces Atlas 950 SuperPoD Supercomputer for AIToday, 17:56Geely Unveils World's First 16-in-1 Electric Drive: Record-Breaking EfficiencyGeely Unveils World's First 16-in-1 Electric Drive: Record-Breaking EfficiencyToday, 17:28A New Era in the AI Market: General Compute Secures $400 Million InvestmentA New Era in the AI Market: General Compute Secures $400 Million InvestmentToday, 17:24Robot that amazed with its acrobatic moves unveiled (video)Robot that amazed with its acrobatic moves unveiled (video)Today, 16:52Huawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectationsHuawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectationsToday, 16:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures