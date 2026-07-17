SpaceX accelerates construction of new spaceport for the world's largest rocket

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is actively continuing the construction of a new launch pad for the Starship rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Recent high-quality images circulating online show the assembly of a massive service tower, a project considered a crucial milestone in humanity's plans to conquer Mars. The company's famous Tesla Cybertruck can even be seen at the construction site. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, SpaceX is working on several facilities simultaneously on the US Space Coast. In particular, infrastructure development is proceeding at a rapid pace at the LC-39A launch complex at Kennedy Space Center and the SLC-37 site at Cape Canaveral. According to ixbt.com, these facilities will significantly increase the flight frequency of Starship rockets.

Gigabay complexes: 1000 rockets per year

In addition to new launch pads, SpaceX is building two massive Gigabay manufacturing and assembly complexes in parallel. One is located at the Starbase in Texas, and the other in Florida. These buildings are expected to be among the largest structures in the world. According to the plan, each complex will be capable of assembling up to 1000 Starship rockets per year.

The company aims to launch both production centers by the end of 2026. Through this, SpaceX will drastically increase the production of rockets needed for flights to Mars. The new infrastructure will allow the company to conduct launches from multiple pads simultaneously, which is vital for commercial missions and NASA programs.

Although the construction pace of the new launch pad is increasing, unexpected situations occur during testing. For example, SpaceX was forced to cancel the 13th test flight of the Starship rocket, scheduled for July 16, 2026, at the Starbase in Texas for certain reasons.

The Starship project is of revolutionary importance not only for SpaceX but for the entire global aerospace industry. This fully reusable rocket system is expected to reduce the cost of delivering cargo to space several times over. With the launch of new facilities in Florida and Texas, SpaceX aims to maintain absolute leadership in space exploration.