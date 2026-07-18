NVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cards

·1·Technology
NVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cards

The transition to next-generation technologies in the GPU market is accelerating. According to Videocardz, at least one NVIDIA partner has already physically received GeForce RTX 50 Super series graphics cards. This news indicates that devices based on the Blackwell architecture have passed the production stage and are ready for testing and logistics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

However, the fact that the devices have reached partners does not mean they will be on sale soon. NVIDIA is in no rush to bring new models to market. The main reason cited is the sharp rise in video memory prices on the global market. The company is waiting for the economic situation to stabilize and for opportunities to optimize production costs.

Memory capacity and technical upgrades

According to available information, the RTX 50 Super series will have significantly more memory than standard models. This change is achieved by using new GDDR7 chips. Instead of the current 2 GB chips, 3 GB modules are expected to be used, which will take the performance of graphics cards to a new level.

In particular, the expected technical specifications are as follows:

  • The RTX 5070 Super model will be equipped with 18 GB of video memory instead of 12 GB;
  • The RTX 5070 Ti Super and RTX 5080 Super models will have 24 GB of memory.
Such high memory capacity is crucial for modern games and complex graphic tasks, especially for AI-related processes. However, this upgrade has a downside, as it directly affects the product cost.

Price increases and market conditions

Industry analysts note that the new 3 GB GDDR7 chips are three times more expensive than the current 2 GB chips. The ratio between memory capacity and price has worsened twofold. This could lead to RTX 50 Super cards being released at a much higher price than users expected.

This news is also significant for the Uzbekistan market. The global rise in graphics card prices may limit purchasing options for local retailers and gamers. Nevertheless, demand for NVIDIA products remains high, as competing technologies cannot yet promise performance at the Blackwell level.

In conclusion, NVIDIA has technically prepared the new generation of Super cards, but their premiere is delayed due to economic factors. The company is trying to find a balance between high performance and the user's budget.

NVIDIAGeForceRTX 50 SuperTechnologyGraphics Card
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