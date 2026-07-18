Road to San Francisco for Australian Startups: Stripe and TechCrunch Partnership

TechCrunch, known for discovering new names in the global technology world, and the payment system Stripe are offering a unique opportunity for the most promising startups in Australia. There are only a few hours left to apply for the Startup Battlefield competition, which will be held as part of Stripe Tour Sydney. The winner of this prestigious competition will receive a direct ticket to the stage of TechCrunch Disrupt, one of the world's largest technology events, held in San Francisco. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Startup Battlefield competition has served as a launchpad in its history for giants now worth billions of dollars, such as Dropbox, Cloudflare, Discord, and Trello. According to TechCrunch, alumni of this platform have raised a total of $32 billion in investment to date, and more than 250 successful exits have been recorded among over 1,700 companies.

Awards and international opportunities for winners

At the event in Sydney, eight of the strongest selected startups will present their projects to investors, international press, and the technology community. At the end of the competition, three teams will be declared winners:

First place: $15,000 in Stripe processing credits and a guaranteed ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, taking place October 13-15, 2026;

$15,000 in Stripe processing credits and a guaranteed ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, taking place October 13-15, 2026; Second place: $5,000 in Stripe processing credits;

$5,000 in Stripe processing credits; Third place: $2,000 in Stripe processing credits.

The organizers note that all startup representatives who apply to participate in the competition, regardless of whether they pass the selection process, are invited to the Stripe Tour Sydney conference on August 19. This is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to network and exchange experience.

When evaluating projects, the jury focuses not on the external appearance or "polish" of the company, but on its potential. The main question is: "Can this project truly change the world?". The organizers are looking for ideas that will make a fundamental shift in the industry, not just small changes.

This international experience is also significant for representatives of the Uzbekistan startup ecosystem. Partnering with giants like Stripe and appearing on the TechCrunch stage opens doors to the global market for any technology project. This model in Australia could serve as an example for bringing startups in the Central Asian region to a global level in the future.