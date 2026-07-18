US Allocates $400 Million to Kratos to Lead in Hypersonic Arms Race

The US Department of Defense has signed a major contract with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to enhance the country's capabilities in hypersonic technologies. This approximately $400 million funding will be directed toward accelerating national security programs and developing next-generation weapon systems. This move is part of Washington's strategy to keep pace with competitors like Russia and China in the hypersonic arms race. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Kratos representatives stated that the allocated financial support will allow for the acceleration of the design and mass production of promising technologies. While full details of the projects remain classified, the company confirmed that these funds will be spent on strategically important areas. Today, Kratos is considered one of the most experienced players in high-speed systems within the US defense industry.

New Projects: Nemesis and Kraken

Among the projects being developed by the company, the Nemesis and Kraken initiatives, as well as the Erinyes hypersonic vehicle, hold a special place. Additionally, active work is underway on solid-fuel rocket engines such as Dark Fury, Zeus, and Oriole. According to ixbt.com, Kratos is the only company in the US that independently creates both hypersonic vehicles and their propulsion systems simultaneously.

This vertical integration approach serves to significantly reduce the development time for new systems and decrease reliance on external suppliers. According to Dave Carter, President of the company's Defense and Rocket Support Services division, their main advantage is the ability to rapidly design, test, and mass-produce complex systems at relatively low costs.

Increasing Industrial Capacity

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco noted that the volume of government funding has grown significantly since June. He emphasized that the new investments will ensure the company's organic growth and help recoup expenses previously incurred from their own funds to avoid disrupting the order schedule. Over the past two years, the company has invested heavily in building new production facilities and testing infrastructure.

All production and research work is carried out at the company's secure facilities and government testing grounds. The new $400 million package further strengthens Kratos's position as a key industrial partner in the US hypersonic program. Such projects are expected to fundamentally transform the US military's rapid strike and defense capabilities in the future.