US Allocates $400 Million to Kratos to Lead in Hypersonic Arms Race

·22·Technology
US Allocates $400 Million to Kratos to Lead in Hypersonic Arms Race

The US Department of Defense has signed a major contract with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to enhance the country's capabilities in hypersonic technologies. This approximately $400 million funding will be directed toward accelerating national security programs and developing next-generation weapon systems. This move is part of Washington's strategy to keep pace with competitors like Russia and China in the hypersonic arms race. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Kratos representatives stated that the allocated financial support will allow for the acceleration of the design and mass production of promising technologies. While full details of the projects remain classified, the company confirmed that these funds will be spent on strategically important areas. Today, Kratos is considered one of the most experienced players in high-speed systems within the US defense industry.

New Projects: Nemesis and Kraken

Among the projects being developed by the company, the Nemesis and Kraken initiatives, as well as the Erinyes hypersonic vehicle, hold a special place. Additionally, active work is underway on solid-fuel rocket engines such as Dark Fury, Zeus, and Oriole. According to ixbt.com, Kratos is the only company in the US that independently creates both hypersonic vehicles and their propulsion systems simultaneously.

This vertical integration approach serves to significantly reduce the development time for new systems and decrease reliance on external suppliers. According to Dave Carter, President of the company's Defense and Rocket Support Services division, their main advantage is the ability to rapidly design, test, and mass-produce complex systems at relatively low costs.

Increasing Industrial Capacity

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco noted that the volume of government funding has grown significantly since June. He emphasized that the new investments will ensure the company's organic growth and help recoup expenses previously incurred from their own funds to avoid disrupting the order schedule. Over the past two years, the company has invested heavily in building new production facilities and testing infrastructure.

All production and research work is carried out at the company's secure facilities and government testing grounds. The new $400 million package further strengthens Kratos's position as a key industrial partner in the US hypersonic program. Such projects are expected to fundamentally transform the US military's rapid strike and defense capabilities in the future.

USAKratosHypersonic WeaponsPentagonMilitary Technology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cardsNVIDIA partners have started receiving GeForce RTX 50 Super graphics cardsToday, 04:30Road to San Francisco for Australian Startups: Stripe and TechCrunch PartnershipRoad to San Francisco for Australian Startups: Stripe and TechCrunch PartnershipToday, 04:23Vertu introduces the $6,880 Alphafold smartphone for executivesVertu introduces the $6,880 Alphafold smartphone for executivesToday, 03:54NASA Psyche spacecraft sends unique images of the Martian surface to EarthNASA Psyche spacecraft sends unique images of the Martian surface to EarthToday, 03:26Databricks hits record $188 billion valuation in AI marketDatabricks hits record $188 billion valuation in AI marketToday, 03:22New generation flying robot to be sent to the International Space StationNew generation flying robot to be sent to the International Space StationToday, 02:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures