Vertu introduces the $6,880 Alphafold smartphone for executives

Luxury gadget manufacturer Vertu has unveiled its new Alphafold model. Starting at nearly $7,000, this foldable smartphone is designed not for average users, but for top executives and managers. The device's main feature is not its premium materials, but an AI agent capable of automating daily workflows. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to TechCrunch, the Alphafold model comes equipped with a special AI system called Hermes Agent. This software is based on the open-source Hermes project and goes beyond simply answering queries. The system has the ability to analyze documents, review contracts, plan business trips, and perform complex tasks across multiple applications. If the AI cannot complete a task, it automatically forwards the request to a human concierge.

A fusion of luxury and technology

In terms of appearance, the Alphafold is a true status symbol. The device body is adorned with genuine calf leather and titanium details. This sets it apart from mass-market smartphones made of glass or plastic, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The gadget weighs 264 grams, which is significantly heavier than the Samsung flagship (215 grams). However, its curved frames make the device comfortable to open.

The smartphone's packaging is also unique: it arrives in a large, jewelry-box-style case. Inside, a leather pouch and special charging cables are placed in separate drawers. This demonstrates Vertu's commitment to selling not just technology, but high-level service and a luxury experience.

Technical foundation and partnership

When examining the device's internals, it was revealed that it shares many similarities with the $1,100 ZTE Nubia Fold model. Elements such as hinge design, speaker placement, and the fingerprint scanner are nearly identical. Even the software code contains ZTE identifiers. Vertu representatives confirmed this, stating that the Alphafold platform was developed in partnership with ZTE/Nubia.

The company emphasizes that while the hardware is provided by partners, the luxury materials, software interface, quality control, and after-sales service are entirely handled by Vertu. This is not new for the company: Wired reported that the 2023 MetaVertu model was produced using a similar method.

In conclusion, Vertu is not looking to compete in the technical specifications race with the Alphafold model. The company offers its clients—executives whose time is valuable—a digital assistant that organizes their workday efficiently. For $6,880, the buyer receives not just a phone, but an exclusive tool that emphasizes their status and simplifies their work.