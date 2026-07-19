Solid-state batteries tested in extreme conditions for one year in China

·0·Technology
Solid-state batteries tested in extreme conditions for one year in China

Solid-state batteries, expected to revolutionize the energy sector, have passed a critical durability test. As part of an experiment conducted in Beijing, this type of stationary battery system successfully operated for one year in an underground heating network. This was reported by Ixbt.com. reports that.

The uniqueness of this test lies in the fact that the device demonstrated its capabilities not in a laboratory, but in a real industrial environment. During the winter season, the batteries maintained their functionality even under high temperatures of up to 85°C and 95 percent humidity. These conditions are considered extremely dangerous for standard lithium-ion batteries, which would typically fail.

Industrial durability and technical specifications

According to data provided by the Beijing Energy Group, the system maintained stable operation under constant heat ranging from 40°C to 85°C and high humidity. The main goal of the project was to study the resistance of solid-state batteries to complex industrial conditions and aggressive environmental impacts.

This technology was developed by Pure Lithium New Energy, located in the Yizhuang Economic and Technological Development Zone in Beijing. The company introduced its first solid-state battery system in 2025. Initially, this technology was intended for battery swapping networks for electric bicycles, but its scope of application is now expanding.

Too early for electric vehicles

Although these tests were successful, experts note that these batteries do not yet fully meet the requirements for electric vehicles. For the automotive industry, not only battery durability but also the following factors are crucial:

  • High energy density;
  • Weight efficiency (power-to-weight ratio);
  • Fast charging capability;
  • Low production cost;
  • Long service life (degradation rate).
So far, the Beijing Energy Group has not disclosed detailed information about the chemical composition of the batteries, their total energy capacity, or degradation (power loss) indicators resulting from long-term use. This means that further research is needed before the technology can reach the mass market.

For regions with extreme climates and high summer temperatures, such as Uzbekistan, such heat-resistant batteries could become very important in the future. Especially in the implementation of energy storage systems for solar photovoltaic stations and industrial facilities, solid-state batteries are expected to become the most optimal solution in terms of safety and efficiency.

TechnologyBatteryChinaInnovationEnergy
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