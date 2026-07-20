Pulsar System: A GPS Alternative with Centimeter-Level Accuracy and 100x Stronger Signal

US-based Xona Space Systems is preparing to revolutionize the world of global navigation. The Pulsar system currently under development is expected to become a viable alternative to traditional GPS technology. This network of satellites, positioned in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), will be capable of broadcasting a signal 100 times stronger than current systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the first six series satellites of the Pulsar system are scheduled to be launched into orbit this October. The company aims to launch its first commercial services by 2027. At full capacity, the system will consist of 258 units, enabling coordinate determination with centimeter-level accuracy at any point on Earth.

Seamless connectivity and security in urban environments

Current GPS systems face issues such as signal loss among tall buildings, in dense forests, or inside enclosed structures. Pulsar's low-orbit positioning and high signal strength help overcome these obstacles. This is particularly critical for autonomous vehicles and drones.

Furthermore, the new system is being designed to be highly resilient against cyberattacks, specifically jamming and spoofing attempts. In tests conducted on the Pulsar-0 prototype, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in July 2025, the system successfully reduced the impact range of interference devices by 95 percent.

High-precision time synchronization

Beyond navigation, the Pulsar system provides ultra-precise time synchronization for financial markets, telecommunications networks, and data-centers. Xona Space Systems engineers plan to move away from expensive atomic clocks on GPS satellites, aiming to achieve 10 nanosecond accuracy using specialized software methods.

One of the unique aspects of the new system is its compatibility with existing infrastructure. According to the company, many current GPS receivers will be able to receive the Pulsar signal simply by updating their software, without needing to replace hardware. Cooperation programs in this direction have already begun with navigation equipment manufacturers.

For rapidly developing regions, such technologies could open new doors for precision agriculture, logistics optimization, and the implementation of smart city projects in the future. The increasing number of low-orbit satellites will elevate the quality of global digital communication to a new level.