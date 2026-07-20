Visa begins integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional payments

Visa, one of the world's largest payment systems, has taken a revolutionary step in the digital assets market. The company has launched an internal platform called Visa Stablecoin Platform, which allows banks and fintech structures to work with stablecoins through existing payment systems. This innovation ensures that cryptocurrencies are more deeply integrated into daily financial practices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Through this initiative, Visa aims to expand the use of digital assets across its vast network, which includes over 15,000 financial institutions and more than 200 million merchant locations. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is typically pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and backed by stable reserves; unlike traditional crypto-assets, they are designed for everyday settlements.

Fast and transparent financial operations

According to Rubail Birwadker, Head of Development at Visa, the main task is not just to provide access to stablecoins, but to fully adapt them to customers' banking processes and money transfer systems. According to iXBT.com, the new platform significantly simplifies the integration of such assets into existing financial infrastructure.

Using stablecoins offers several advantages for merchants and entrepreneurs. First, settlements are processed almost instantly; second, transaction costs are significantly lower than traditional bank transfers. Since all operations pass through the blockchain, the system creates transparent and immutable records.

The OUSD stablecoin, provided by the Open Standard consortium, was chosen as the first asset for the new infrastructure. Visa will also continue to support other popular digital assets, including Circle's USDC and Paxos's USDG. The company has been developing this direction since 2020.

Competition and market prospects

Visa is already processing several billion dollars in transactions related to stablecoins, while the company's total annual payment volume is approaching $15 trillion. The entry of such a major player is also important for countries transitioning to a digital economy, as the modernization of international payment systems increases global financial openness.

Competition in the market is also intensifying. Mastercard has already introduced a system for banks to settle using stablecoins, and American Express is also actively participating in initiatives around OUSD. This indicates that in the near future, the boundary between traditional currency and cryptocurrency will disappear completely.