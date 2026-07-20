Shahrizoda Madaminova celebrates her 22nd birthday (video)

Actress and model Shahrizoda Madaminova announced on her social media page that she has turned 22. She shared a video in honor of her birthday and left a heartfelt caption.

"The 22nd year of my life has begun. Thank God. Thank you to everyone who has been with me and always supported me," Shahrizoda wrote.

The model's post quickly caught the attention of her fans. In the comments, many followers are congratulating her on her birthday, wishing her happiness, good health, new achievements, and creative success.

For reference, Shahrizoda Madaminova was born in 2004 in the Fergana region. She studied at an art school and began her modeling career in 2020. To date, she has successfully participated in a number of international beauty pageants held in Lebanon, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, earning the title of "Miss Asia." She also serves as the founder and head of the Madam's modeling agency.