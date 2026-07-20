In a dramatic final held at the stadium in New Jersey, the Argentina national team failed to defend their world title, losing to Spain. Throughout the match, Lionel Messi and his teammates could not display their trademark magic, resulting in Spain celebrating another historic victory. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The regulation time and extra time of the match became a real test for Argentina. Many fans expected Lionel Messi to produce another miracle to decide the game, but this time the legendary forward could not find a way to break through the opponent's defense. According to Goal.com, Argentina failed to register a single shot on target during the first 106 minutes of the match.

Enzo Fernandez's sending off and the turning point of the game

Argentina's plans fell apart during stoppage time of the second half. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a rough challenge in the middle of the pitch. Reduced to ten men, the "Albiceleste" struggled to withstand Spain's relentless attacks.

As expected, the Spain national team took control of possession and capitalized on gaps in the tired Argentine defense. In the 106th minute, Ferran Torres broke through the defenders and found the back of the net. This goal ultimately decided the match and secured the gold medals for Spain.

Lionel Messi and the team's lackluster performance

Lionel Messi was unable to produce one of his best performances in this final. The fact that the Argentine attacking line failed to pose a serious threat to the Spanish goalkeeper throughout the game is being criticized by experts. The team tried to change the situation until the end, but being a man down and physical fatigue took their toll.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made several crucial saves during the match, trying to keep his team in the game. However, he was helpless against Ferran Torres' strike. This defeat marks the end of a long successful streak for Argentina.

This victory signals the beginning of a new era for Spanish football. For Lionel Messi and Argentina, this final will go down in history as a disappointment and a missed opportunity. Now, the team must address the issues of squad rejuvenation and preparation for future tournaments.