Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's AI startup for $587 million

Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform, has disclosed details regarding its acquisition of InterPositive, an AI startup founded by Hollywood star Ben Affleck. The company stated that it spent $587 million in cash for the deal. This move further proves the growing role of modern technology in the film industry. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The deal was first announced in March of this year, but financial terms were kept confidential at the time. While Bloomberg previously estimated the deal could reach $600 million, Netflix's latest reports confirmed the exact figures. Ben Affleck emphasized that the goal of the project is to "protect the power of human creativity."

New opportunities for filmmakers

The AI tools developed by the InterPositive startup provide significant assistance to directors and cinematographers during post-production, specifically in image processing. According to Affleck, the technology specializes in fixing real-world problems on set, including missing frames, scenes requiring background replacement, or errors related to lighting systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, the entire InterPositive team will join Netflix. Ben Affleck himself will continue to serve as a senior advisor at the company. This partnership is expected to allow the streaming giant to significantly save time and money in creating its original content.

In its latest financial report, Netflix noted that it is already making extensive use of AI technologies. It was reported that generative AI elements have been used in nearly 300 films and series on the platform. This covers not only special effects but also editing and sound design processes.

Although attitudes toward AI in Hollywood vary, the fact that major players like Netflix are investing millions of dollars in the field indicates that the way movies are made will change completely in the future. InterPositive technologies may now serve exclusively for Netflix projects, increasing the platform's competitive advantage.