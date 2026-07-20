Wink online cinema enters the Central Asian market: Tajikistan is the first destination

·33·Technology
Wink online cinema enters the Central Asian market: Tajikistan is the first destination

Wink, one of Russia's largest streaming platforms, has launched its operations in the Tajikistan market. This step is a key part of the platform's strategy to expand its presence in the Central Asian region and indicates a growing demand for legal content. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the Rostelecom press service, the first partner of the Wink project in Tajikistan is the mobile operator MegaFon Tajikistan. Within the framework of this partnership, the operator's subscribers have gained access to the video service subscription under special preferential terms. Such integrations are an effective way to quickly reach an audience when entering new markets.

Rich content and exclusive projects

A library of over 35,000 films, series, and cartoons has been opened for users in Tajikistan. The main advantage of the platform is highlighted as its exclusive projects under the Wink Originals line. These include the following series, which have caused a great stir in recent years and are also popular in our region:

  • "Slovo patsana. Krov na asfalte"
  • "Fisher"
  • "Kombinatsiya"
  • "Balet"
  • "Trudnie podrostki"
Wink representatives noted that interest in licensed video services in Central Asian countries is steadily growing. Therefore, the company plans to continue cooperation with other major telecom operators in the region. This does not rule out the possibility of the service entering the markets of neighboring countries, such as Uzbekistan, in the future.

Tajikistan has become the third CIS country where Wink has officially launched its operations. For reference, this online cinema has been providing its services in Armenia since 2022 and in Belarus since the beginning of 2025. The platform's expansion is expected to stimulate the competitive environment in the region.

Currently, the Central Asian streaming market is in a phase of rapid development. The competition between local and international platforms serves to increase the availability of high-quality and localized content for users. The entry of major players like Wink plays an important role in protecting intellectual property and combating piracy.

WinkStreamingTajikistanTechnologyCinema
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