Opta reveals the 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland lead the line

The statistical portal Opta has announced its team of the tournament following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. The best 11 players include four representatives from the champions, Spain.

In the attack, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland take their places. The selection is based on the individual statistical performance of players throughout the tournament.

In goal — Gregor Kobel

Swiss national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was selected as the goalkeeper for the symbolic team.

According to Opta, he recorded the best performance in the tournament in terms of goals prevented, with a metric of 3.3. This means Kobel saved his team from several certain goals in dangerous situations created by opponents.

Spain dominated in defense

Three Spanish players were included in the four-man defensive line of the symbolic team.

Pedro Porro scored 2 goals at the World Cup and recorded the best result in terms of accurate crosses during the tournament — 24.

Pau Cubarsí led all defenders with 671 accurate passes. He also played every minute of Spain's matches in the tournament.

Marc Cucurella ranked first among full-backs with 382 accurate passes and 142 successful passes in the attacking third.

The only non-Spanish player in the defensive line is the Argentine representative Lisandro Martínez. In addition to being a leader in passes and accurate distribution for his national team, he also recorded 1 goal and 1 assist.

Rodri set a new record

Spanish midfielder Rodri achieved one of the most impressive statistical results of the tournament.

He set a new record by completing 756 accurate passes in a single World Cup. Rodri also recorded 122 line-breaking passes and 164 progressive carries.

His role in controlling the ball and dictating the tempo of the game was one of the key factors in Spain winning the World Cup.

Bellingham scored 7 goals

England national team midfielder Jude Bellingham was another player included in the symbolic squad.

He scored 7 goals at the 2026 World Cup, converting 37 percent of his shots into goals. This demonstrated his high efficiency in front of the goal.

Belgian Leandro Trossard finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists. He recorded the best performance in terms of chances created during the tournament — 17.

Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland — in attack

The attacking line of the Opta symbolic team consists of the three most famous and effective players of the tournament.

Lionel Messi took second place in the top scorers' list with 8 goals. The Argentina captain was the tournament leader in chances created with 25 key passes.

Kylian Mbappé scored 10 goals, becoming the top scorer of the 2026 World Cup. The French forward brought his total number of goals in World Cups to 22, becoming the most prolific player in the history of the tournament.

Erling Haaland's result stood out for its efficiency. Although the Norwegian forward touched the ball only 120 times throughout the tournament, he managed to score 7 goals.

Opta's 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper:

- Gregor Kobel — Switzerland.

Defenders:

- Pedro Porro — Spain;

- Pau Cubarsí — Spain;

- Lisandro Martínez — Argentina;

- Marc Cucurella — Spain.

Midfielders:

- Rodri — Spain;

- Jude Bellingham — England;

- Leandro Trossard — Belgium.

Forwards:

- Lionel Messi — Argentina;

- Kylian Mbappé — France;

- Erling Haaland — Norway.

Spain finished the tournament as champions and also had the most representatives in the Opta symbolic team. The attacking trio of Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland combined the most brilliant individual statistics of the 2026 World Cup.