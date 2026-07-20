Chelsea completes one of the most expensive transfers in women's football history

Chelsea FC has finalized another sensational deal in the women's football transfer market. French national team forward Melvine Malard has moved from Manchester United to the "Blues." This transfer is not just a deal between two rival clubs, but also marks a record-breaking sale for Manchester United. The team, led by Sonia Bompastor, is demonstrating its ambitions ahead of the new season by strengthening its attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com .

The financial details of the transfer have caught the attention of experts. According to Goal.com, Chelsea paid at least £750,000 (approximately $1 million) for the 26-year-old player. With various bonuses, this sum could rise to £1 million. This figure makes Melvine Malard the 11th most expensive player in the history of women's football. The player has signed a four-year contract with the London club.

Old acquaintances and new goals

The role of the team's new head coach, Sonia Bompastor, was incomparable in Melvine Malard's move to Chelsea. They previously worked together at the French club Lyon. Bompastor noticed Malard when she was just 14 and helped her break into professional football. The mutual trust between the coach and the player helped this transfer happen quickly.

"I am very happy because I had a plan for my life and career, and Chelsea was part of that plan. This is a great club and I am looking forward to getting started. I have played against Chelsea many times and always lost, so I know they have strong players. I have known Sonia since I was 14, and it is great to work with her again," says Malard in her first interview.

For Chelsea, this transfer had become a necessity. The departure of the team's main striker Sam Kerr and several other leaders created a void in the attacking line. Melvine Malard has the ability to play not only as a winger but also as a central forward, which gives the coach tactical flexibility.

Although it is difficult for Manchester United to lose one of its best players to a rival, the record sum offered seems to have satisfied the club. Malard had been performing consistently for the "Red Devils" since 2023. Now, she will have the opportunity to showcase her skills in the unique atmosphere of Stamford Bridge.

This transfer shows how much the competition in the Women's Super League is intensifying. As Chelsea continues to fill its squad with star names, it is clear that the team's goal is to win not only the domestic championship but also the Champions League. Malard's arrival is expected to bring a fresh breath and experience to the team.