Why did Nico Williams give his gold medal to his mother?

During Spain's 2026 World Cup victory celebrations, a moment even more touching than the win on the pitch occurred. One of the heroes of the final, Nico Williams, did not keep his gold medal for himself — he presented it to his mother, Maria Arthur, who was sitting in the stands.

The footballer later revealed that this decision was rooted in his family's difficult past and the arduous journey his mother took to reach Spain.

Provided the decisive assist in the final

Spain faced Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, winning 1-0 after extra time.

Nico Williams came off the bench in the second half. In the 106th minute of extra time, he Ferran Torresprovided the assist for the goal.

Torres's strike remained the only goal of the final, securing Spain's second World Cup title in history.

Williams placed the medal around his mother's neck

After the trophy presentation, the Spanish players celebrated the championship with the fans. At that moment, Nico headed to the stands and found his mother.

The footballer gave the gold medal he received for winning the World Cup to Maria Arthur. This moment became one of the most emotional scenes of the celebrations.

Williams later explained why he did not keep the medal for himself:

“I am fast, but not faster than my mother. She fled death and crossed the Sahara Desert to reach Spain from Ghana. I gave her my championship medal because she deserved it even more than I did.”

The family arrived in Spain through a difficult path

The Williams family left Ghana in 1993 in search of a better life. They crossed part of the journey through the Sahara and eventually found refuge in Spain.

This was not a simple relocation. The family faced a dangerous path, an uncertain future, and great hardships.

Years later, the child of that family provided the assist for the decisive goal in a World Cup final and became a world champion with Spain.

More than just a championship medal

For Nico Williams, the gold medal was not just a personal football achievement. It became a symbol of his mother's courage, his family's patience, and their struggle to build a new life.

The footballer participated in the move that brought victory to his team in the final. However, in his view, the journey that led to this success began long ago — when his mother set off from Ghana toward Spain.

That is why he presented the medal to the person he considers its true owner.

Spain lifted the trophy, and Nico honored his mother

The 2026 World Cup final will be remembered for Spain's victory and Ferran Torres's winning goal. However, one of the most memorable scenes after the game was the moment Nico Williams went to his mother.

He outperformed his opponents on the pitch with his speed. After the final, he showed the whole world whose courage lies behind his rise to this level.

Nico Williams received a championship medal, but his greatest victory was acknowledging his mother's hard work and sacrifice before the entire world.