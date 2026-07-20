YouTube strengthens fight against low-quality AI-generated content

·35·Technology
YouTube strengthens fight against low-quality AI-generated content

The world's largest video platform, YouTube, has introduced new restrictions against low-quality and repetitive videos created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has clarified its monetization policy, announcing that it will put an end to "AI-slop" (low-quality digital products) content produced en masse for profit. This step is aimed at maintaining content quality on the platform and justifying the trust of advertisers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Within the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), the concept of "non-authentic content" has now been expanded. According to this update, videos created with the help of AI that lack any creative value will no longer generate revenue through ads. These changes are expected to deal a serious blow to content farms—channels generated solely for view counts and profit.

Prohibited content categories

YouTube experts have divided non-monetizable, non-authentic content into three main categories:

  • Generic, repetitive, or template-based videos. This includes videos mass-produced in the same style using AI or CGI with almost no changes;
  • Content that is unpleasant or negatively impacts mental well-being;
  • Information presented by AI avatars on sensitive topics such as health and finance.
In an interview with the Creator Insider channel, Matt Halprin, the company's head of trust and safety, emphasized that while AI can enhance creativity, it should not become a tool for proliferating identical and boring videos. According to him, if tutorials or educational materials simply repeat information already available on the platform without originality, such videos may also face restrictions.

Currently, YouTube is in fierce competition for the advertising market with traditional television and streaming giants like Netflix. At a time when this Google-owned platform has surpassed Netflix in daily views, the platform becoming flooded with low-quality AI videos could harm its financial interests and reputation.

This news is also important for content creators in Uzbekistan. Recently, the Uzbek segment has seen an increase in videos rich in repetitive facts or advice prepared using AI voices and images. The new rules will limit the monetization potential of such channels, encouraging authors to create more original and high-quality products.

In conclusion, YouTube is not abandoning AI entirely; on the contrary, it supports its use as a creative tool. However, attempts to turn technology into a mere "video factory" to saturate users with boring and useless information will no longer pay off.

YouTubeArtificial IntelligenceMonetizationGoogleTechnology
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