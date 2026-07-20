Meta patents AI that detects user emotions through voice

·21·Technology
Meta patents AI that detects user emotions through voice

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has received a patent for a new AI system capable of assessing a user's emotional state by continuously analyzing their voice and ambient sounds. This technology aims to integrate digital activity with real-world acoustic data. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the system not only converts human speech to text but also examines its verbal and non-verbal cues. This includes subtle aspects such as voice tone (intonation), laughter, and even breathing patterns. The machine learning model analyzes this data to track how the user's mood changes.

Areas of application for the technology

The patent documents note that this innovation is primarily intended for use in fitness and healthy lifestyle sectors. Meta describes the system as a virtual assistant that can adapt training plans based on the user's mental state. For example, if a person is stressed, the system might recommend calming exercises instead of intense physical workouts.

Furthermore, the technology can combine audio data with other contexts, such as medication schedules, daily routines, and location. This allows for identifying correlations between a person's emotional shifts and their daily habits.

Privacy and security issues

The new system raises serious questions regarding user privacy. While standard fitness trackers only collect data on physical activity (step counts or heart rate), the technology proposed by Meta requires listening to and analyzing all surrounding conversations. Naturally, this increases concerns regarding personal data security.

It is worth noting that obtaining a patent does not mean this technology will be implemented in the near future. Tech giants often patent ideas to protect potential future concepts, but not all of them reach the stage of a finished product.

Similar experiments in the industry have not always been successful. For instance, in 2020, Amazon introduced the Halo Band, which analyzed voice tone. However, following sharp criticism from users, the company removed the microphone from subsequent models and completely discontinued the product line in 2023. So far, Meta has not announced plans to release a new device based on this technology.

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