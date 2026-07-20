Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Zelenskyy Issues Statement

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Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Zelenskyy Issues Statement

Podolsk, July 20, 2026
Ukraine carried out another massive drone attack on the Moscow region overnight on July 20. According to the latest reports, at least 10 people have sustained injuries of varying severity, and fires have broken out at several major logistics and energy facilities.

Zamin.uz provides the latest information on the details of the night attack, the victims, and official statements from both sides.

Casualties and Consequences of the Strike

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that the attack damaged several private houses and civil infrastructure facilities:

  • Domodedovo City: The most affected area — 7 people. 6 of them (including 3 Chinese citizens) were hospitalized. The victims suffered shrapnel wounds, spinal fractures, and knee injuries. One of the drones crashed onto the M-4 highway.

  • Podolsk District: Two women were injured and received medical assistance at the scene.

  • Odintsovo District: An 11-year-old girl was registered with a diagnosis of severe stress.

Fires at an Oil Depot and a Logistics Center Linked to Putin's Friend

According to social media and media analysis, the drones primarily targeted logistics and fuel infrastructure:

  1. Fire at the Oil Depot: Astra and Agentstvo outlets analyzed that a drone hit an oil depot located in the Lvovsky microdistrict of Podolsk, causing a massive fire.

  2. Yuzhnye Vrata and Wildberries: A fire also occurred at the Yuzhnye Vrata industrial park in Domodedovo. This complex houses large warehouses for Wildberries, Lemana Pro, Alibaba Group, and other companies.

  3. Connection to the Roldugin Foundation: Reports indicate that the operator of the Yuzhnye Vrata park is the company Instone Development. As of early 2026, the main owner of this company is listed as the 'Talent and Success' foundation, headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and belonging to his close friend Sergey Roldugin.

Note: This was the second massive attack by Ukrainian drones on the Moscow region in the last three days. Overnight on July 18, the largest Wildberries logistics center in the country, located in Elektrostal, was struck.

Summary of the Attack Scale

Indicator

Details

Total number of drones

Over 400 (launched towards Moscow)

Shot down

85 drones destroyed while approaching Moscow directly

Targeted areas

Domodedovo, Podolsk, Odintsovo, Elektrostal

Casualties

10 people (3 Chinese citizens)

Target distance

From the Ukrainian border Over 400 km

Statements by Sobyanin and Zelenskyy

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that between 8:30 PM on July 19 and 5:00 AM on July 20, over 400 drones were recorded, with the majority neutralized at long range.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the operation as follows:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Moscow region. There are results from our long-range sanctions on logistics facilities and an oil depot. The distance from our border to the targets is over 400 kilometers. Additionally, two tankers of the shadow fleet and four cargo ships were targeted in the Black Sea. We will provide a worthy response to every strike Russia makes on our cities. Ending this war is only possible by increasing pressure on Russia.”

UkraineRussiaMoscowDronesZelenskyy
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