Will there be 64 teams at the 2030 World Cup? There is an important note...

Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), has brought the plan to host the 2030 World Cup with 64 national teams back to the agenda. He stated that the tournament will become the largest World Cup in history in honor of its centenary.

However, the 64-team format has not yet been officially approved by FIFA. This is a proposal put forward by CONMEBOL, and the final decision must be made by the international football governing body. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also stated that the matter will be discussed after the 2026 World Cup.

What statement did Domínguez make?

On his social media page, the CONMEBOL head emphasized that the 2030 tournament will return to the historic home of football.

"The next championship will take place in the cradle of football. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the centenary of the tournament. 64 teams will participate in the competition," said Domínguez.

This is not the first time CONMEBOL has officially proposed a 64-team format. The confederation has explained this idea by citing the desire to use it only once for the 100th anniversary of the World Cup and to involve more countries in the tournament.

FIFA has not yet made a final decision

Despite Domínguez's firm statement, the number of participants for the 2030 World Cup has not yet been officially increased to 64.

FIFA leadership has expressed readiness to consider the proposal, but no final decision to approve or reject it has been announced. Therefore, it would be correct to accept the news that "64 teams will participate in the 2030 World Cup" as a plan under discussion, not a confirmed format.

While some football confederations support this idea, others argue that such a sharp expansion could negatively impact the number of matches, player workloads, and the international calendar.

The tournament will be held in six countries

For the first time in history, the 2030 World Cup will span six countries across three continents. The main hosts of the tournament are Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

The opening matches dedicated to the centenary of the World Cup will be organized in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. Uruguay hosted the first-ever World Cup in 1930.

Thus, the competition will be held in Europe, Africa, and South America.

What will a 64-team format change?

In the 2026 World Cup, the number of participants was increased from 32 to 48 for the first time, and the tournament consisted of 104 matches. If the 2030 World Cup is expanded to 64 teams, the number of matches could increase sharply again.

This would give more countries the opportunity to participate in the World Cup. At the same time, it raises new questions regarding the duration of the tournament, the qualification system, group formats, and player workloads.

The final word comes from FIFA

CONMEBOL is openly expressing its intention to hold the 2030 World Cup with 64 teams. Domínguez's latest statement also showed that the South American side has not abandoned this plan.

However, the right to change the format belongs to FIFA. Therefore, whether the biggest World Cup in football history will become a reality or the 48-team system will be maintained will only be known after the official decision.