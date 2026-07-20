Taiwan Government Forces TSMC to Become Energy Independent

TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, consumes nearly 9 percent of Taiwan's total electricity. Consequently, the local government is preparing a new draft law that would force large industrial enterprises to create their own energy sources. This measure is expected to reduce the load on the island's general power grid and ensure the stability of strategic production. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Taiwanese administration plans to amend the Energy Management Act. Under the new rules, large industrial facilities with a consumption capacity of over 5 MW must have their own generation capacities and energy storage systems. Most importantly, at least 10 percent of their total consumption must come from renewable energy sources.

Energy Crisis and Semiconductor Security

TSMC currently consumes an average of 25.55 billion kWh of electricity per year. With the rising demand for AI chips, data centers, and modern electronic devices, this figure is growing further. A stable power supply is vital for the semiconductor industry, as modern factories operate continuously, 24/7.

The nature of the technological process is such that even short-term power outages can cause thousands of chips on production lines to become defective, resulting in millions of dollars in losses for the company. Previous major power outages in Taiwan demonstrated how dependent and vulnerable high-precision production systems are to external grids.

TSMC has currently signed a number of contracts for offshore wind energy projects and has begun efforts to transition to green energy. However, the new legal requirements will demand significant investments from the company to build additional generation facilities and large battery stations on its premises.

Production Capacities and Future Prospects

TSMC currently has six large 300 mm fabs in Taiwan, several smaller plants, and massive complexes for chip packaging and testing. Providing this infrastructure with independent energy is important not only for the company but for the entire global technology market, as Apple, NVIDIA, and other giants rely on the products of these very factories.

According to government estimates, the transition of large consumers to self-sufficiency will increase the stability of the national energy system and protect the pillars of the economy during unexpected accidents. In the era of the AI revolution, energy resources are becoming the key factor in the development of the semiconductor industry.