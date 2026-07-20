Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger halted: $110 billion deal at risk

·2·Technology
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger halted: $110 billion deal at risk

A US court has temporarily halted one of the largest deals in the media world — the merger process between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. This megamerger, valued at $110 billion, was stalled due to a lawsuit filed by attorneys general from 12 states. The judge's decision marks a new phase in the fight against monopoly in the global film and telecommunications market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

After hearing arguments from both sides, US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a decision to freeze the deal for 14 days. A coalition led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta argues that this merger would cause serious harm to free competition. According to TechCrunch, if the parties cannot reach an agreement within this period, the prosecutors will file to extend the restriction.

Competition and market impact

Prosecutors believe that the merger of the two major studios will have negative consequences for movie theaters, cable television distributors, and ordinary viewers. The lawsuit notes that such a high level of market concentration stifles competition in three key areas: wide-release film distribution, distribution of high-grossing blockbusters, and licensing of major cable channels.

"History shows that when a few people have immense power over markets that are central to people's lives, opportunities diminish, and the quality of products and services deteriorates," emphasized Rob Bonta. According to him, this legal process is an important step toward maintaining a free and fair market that serves creators and viewers.

The future of streaming and television

If this deal were to go through, major streaming platforms like Paramount+ and HBO Max (Max) would have been united under one umbrella. Furthermore, this move would have combined Paramount assets such as CBS and MTV with CNN and HBO under Warner Bros. Discovery, creating the world's largest portfolio of TV channels. Paramount CEO David Ellison had previously planned to finalize the deal by September.

This legal hurdle could be a major blow to Paramount's transformation into a company capable of competing with giants like Netflix. Industry experts, directors, and actors are also opposing this merger. They believe that such a level of consolidation in the US media industry will reduce creative diversity and lead to price increases.

So far, representatives from Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have refrained from officially commenting on the court's decision. If the court cancels the deal entirely, it will be recorded as one of the largest failed agreements in Hollywood history. This news is also significant for viewers in Uzbekistan, as the content and licensing policies of these platforms affect global pricing and content availability, including in the Central Asian market.

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