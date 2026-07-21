AMD Zen 6 processor sets record among mobile x86 chips in Geekbench test

The upcoming AMD mobile processor based on the Zen 6 architecture has recorded an impressive result in Geekbench tests. Belonging to the Medusa Point family, this engineering sample claims to set a new industry standard by demonstrating the highest single-core performance among x86 chips designed for laptops. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is speculated that this chip, expected to be released under the model number Ryzen AI 9 565, scored 3329 points in the single-core test and 16,555 points in the multi-core test. According to ixbt.com, the tests were conducted on the AMD Plum-MDS1 platform, showing a significant performance increase compared to previous leaks. Specifically, software optimization has led to a 5% increase in single-core mode and nearly 10% in multi-core mode.

Technical specifications and performance metrics

According to Geekbench database records, this 10-core chip has a base frequency of 2 GHz and can boost up to 5.37 GHz under maximum load. The cache memory is also substantial: it is equipped with 10 MB of L2 and 32 MB of L3 cache. With such figures, it is approaching the results of some desktop processors, such as the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

In the single-core test, the new AMD processor was only outperformed by the ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. However, within the traditional x86 ecosystem, it has managed to surpass all currently available mobile processors. This promises unprecedented speed for laptop users in heavy tasks and gaming.

Market position and competition

Medusa Point chips will form the basis of the future Ryzen AI 500 series, replacing the current Ryzen AI 400 family. Interestingly, although this processor is intended for the mainstream laptop segment, it shows performance results close to the high-power Ryzen AI Max+ 390 flagship. Compared to the current Ryzen AI 9 365, the new generation representative is reportedly nearly 33% faster.

With this innovation, AMD is preparing for serious competition against Intel's upcoming Panther Lake architecture. The company is also developing a separate Gator Range line for more powerful laptops. It should be noted that final figures regarding frequencies and power consumption may change before commercial models hit the market.

The arrival of laptops based on this technology in the market is expected to change the balance of price and power in the mobile workstation and gaming laptop segments. The Zen 6 architecture may open new horizons not only in speed but also in energy efficiency.