Ronaldo Nazario doubts Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the 2030 World Cup

An indirect dialogue between two legends of the football world has captured the attention of fans. Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario shared his thoughts on the future of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. In his opinion, time is catching up with the 39-year-old forward, making it increasingly difficult to compete in high-level international tournaments. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, in an interview with ESPN, the Brazilian Ronaldo, known by the nickname "O Fenômeno," discussed the physical condition of his contemporary and stars like Neymar. He emphasized that in a professional athlete's career, there comes a point where the body dictates everything, and this process is unstoppable.

The struggle between body and mind

Drawing from his own experience, Ronaldo Nazario explained the issues related to injuries and aging. "Usually, the body gives you a warning that you can no longer endure. I think both Cristiano and Neymar have reached a point where they need to come to terms with their bodies. It is very difficult to win the battle against the body," says the two-time World Cup champion.

The former Brazilian player believes there is a significant difference between the Saudi Pro League and major tournaments like the World Cup. Although Cristiano Ronaldo is currently performing productively for Al-Nassr, the intensity on the international stage requires a completely different level.

2030 goals and realistic possibilities

"Perhaps he still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia, but when it comes to the World Cup, it becomes much harder to achieve. The level and demands there are much higher," added Ronaldo Nazario. These comments are particularly relevant against the backdrop of rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to participate in the 2026 and even 2030 World Cups.

It is known that the Brazilian Ronaldo was forced to end his career early due to severe knee injuries. According to him, despite an infinite love for football, in the end, the body makes the decision for us. He explained that even though his mind still wants to perform on the pitch, his body no longer allows it.

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records for Al-Nassr. However, in 2030, he will turn 45. There is much debate among the football community about whether he can still help the national team at such an age. Ronaldo Nazario's warning is a sign that no matter how strong modern medicine and discipline are, the laws of nature prevail.