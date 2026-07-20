Saudi Arabia Introduces 1-Year Multiple-Entry Umrah Visa

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced a new multiple-entry Umrah visa valid for 365 days (1 year) from the date of issuance to provide convenience for pilgrims. This visa allows holders to stay in the Kingdom for a total of up to 90 days throughout the year and provides multiple entry and exit opportunities.

Zamin.uz presents the regulations, terms of use, and opportunities created for pilgrims from Uzbekistan regarding the new visa.

How is the 90-day period calculated?

The 90-day stay limit in the new multiple-entry visa is calculated on a cumulative basis. This means:

Every time a pilgrim visits Saudi Arabia, the number of days spent there is deducted from the total 90-day limit.

Until the limit is exhausted, the pilgrim can enter and exit the Kingdom multiple times throughout the year.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah: «This visa increases flexibility in planning trips and supports the integration of digital and practical services throughout the pilgrim's entire journey».

3 main conditions for using the visa

To use the new visa system, pilgrims are required to strictly follow the established rules below:

Purchasing a service package: Before each visit, a service package must be purchased from an officially approved provider on the «Nusuk» platform. The duration of the package must not exceed the number of days remaining on the visa. Obtaining a permit through «Nusuk»: Entry to Saudi Arabia is permitted only after the pilgrim has obtained an official Umrah permit via the «Nusuk» application before arrival. Temporary deactivation and reactivation of the visa: The one-year visa is temporarily deactivated each time the pilgrim leaves Saudi Arabia. Once the pilgrim fulfills the above conditions and obtains a new Umrah permit, the visa is automatically reactivated.

Brief guide to the new Umrah visa

Indicator Details Validity period 365 days (1 year) Maximum stay 90 days in total (cumulative) Restricted period During the annual Hajj season (for 2 weeks) not valid Visa fee Not yet announced by Saudi officials Official platform «Nusuk» mobile app and website

Opportunities forUzbekistan citizens

For information, Saudi Arabia launched an online visa (e-Visa) for citizens of Uzbekistan and Central Asiaand other countries starting August 6, 2023.

Currently, Uzbek citizens can independently process tourism and Umrah visas online and travel to Saudi Arabia.