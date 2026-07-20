New feature in Telegram messenger: Pavel Durov announces "carousel" format

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced the launch of a new convenience feature for users: the "carousel". With this update, users can now combine multiple photos or videos into a single, organized, swipeable gallery within one message. This feature is expected to take visual content sharing on the platform to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The mechanism of the new feature is designed to be very simple and intuitive. After selecting multiple media files from the gallery, the user simply needs to activate the "Show as carousel" option via a special menu. As a result, the sent images appear in a sequence as a cohesive, integrated block.

New possibilities in visual content

While posting a demo video of the new feature on his official channel, Pavel Durov took a humorous approach to the change. According to him, it might be a small step for messaging, but a "giant leap for turning kitten photos into presentations." With this phrase, Durov hinted that Telegram is evolving not just into a simple communication tool, but into a platform for creating professional and aesthetic content.

According to Ixbt.com, this update will be particularly useful for bloggers, marketers, and users who post product reviews on their channels. Previously, when multiple images were sent, they were arranged as a general collection (album), which could sometimes disrupt the visual order. Now, each image will be in the spotlight.

For users in Uzbekistan, Telegram is also the primary tool for communication and information. For local entrepreneurs and commercial channels, the "carousel" format allows for presenting product catalogs in an aesthetically pleasing way. This indicates that the platform is increasingly adopting functions of a social network, not just a messenger.

Currently, this feature is being rolled out gradually in the latest app updates. Users are advised to update their Telegram app to the latest version via the App Store or Google Play to take advantage of the new capability. Future plans include further refining this format and adding additional interactive elements.