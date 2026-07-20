Belarusian experience to be utilized for Uzbekistan's NPP

·32·Uzbekistan
Belarusian experience to be utilized for Uzbekistan's NPP

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich. The meeting focused on expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, increasing trade volume, and cooperation in constructing a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

During the negotiations, special attention was paid to utilizing Belarus's experience in processes ranging from the design of the future NPP to its operation.

Lukashenko's greetings conveyed

At the beginning of the meeting, Viktor Karankevich conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the leader of Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed the current state of strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus and the prospects for their further development.

In particular, alongside political dialogue, issues of strengthening trade-economic and industrial cooperation were at the center of the discussions.

Goal to reach $2 billion in trade volume

During the dialogue, it was noted that the official visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Minsk on July 8–9 yielded productive results.

Belarusian experience to be utilized for Uzbekistan's NPP

The importance of timely implementation of the action plan adopted following the visit was emphasized. Within the framework of this plan, the goal is to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to 2 billion dollars.

Additionally, tasks were set to promote new joint projects in priority sectors of the economy, expand industrial cooperation, and increase mutual investments.

What kind of assistance will be provided in NPP construction?

One of the key topics of the meeting was the construction of the first nuclear power plant and related infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

Issues regarding the use of the Belarusian side's experience in the following areas were reviewed:

  • designing the nuclear power plant;

  • expert support for construction works;

  • commissioning and operation of the facility;

  • exchange of experience on safety and infrastructure issues.

The negotiations do not yet mean that the exact terms of practical cooperation have been fully defined. However, it is clear that the issue of involving Belarusian expertise is taking an important place on the bilateral agenda.

National personnel to be trained

Special attention was also paid to the training of qualified specialists in the field of nuclear energy.

Plans are in place to establish joint programs between relevant higher education institutions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, organize the exchange of students and specialists, and train national personnel for the sector.

In this process, one of the main tasks will be not only the construction of the station but also the formation of a base of local specialists capable of managing it safely and efficiently for many years.

Cooperation may reach a new level

New agreements between Uzbekistan and Belarus are aimed at expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, industry, and energy.

In particular, if the plans for experience exchange and personnel training in nuclear energy are realized, this could become a new strategic direction in the relations between the two states.

Shavkat MirziyoyevUzbekistanBelarusViktor KarankevichAlexander Lukashenko
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