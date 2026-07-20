SpaceX faces unexpected delay: Falcon 9 launch aborted in final seconds

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, encountered technical issues during its latest space mission. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, was automatically aborted just seconds before liftoff after the engines had already ignited. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The mission aimed to deploy 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit. According to ixbt.com, although all nine Merlin engines on the first stage of the rocket intended for the Starlink 17-39 mission were ignited, the onboard automated system unexpectedly issued a command to abort the flight.

Technical malfunctions and safety measures

So far, SpaceX specialists have not provided an official statement regarding the reason for the abort. Typically, such incidents occur when the rocket's onboard computers detect a deviation from the norm in one of the sensors. Unlike the Starship program, the company prefers not to disclose details of such minor malfunctions related to Falcon 9 to the public.

Notably, this is the second such incident in SpaceX operations within the last week. Previously, the 13th test flight of the Starship project was aborted under a similar scenario, where the launch was stopped in the final seconds after engine ignition. This indicates the company's extremely serious approach to flight safety.

The Starlink project could also have strategic importance for countries with large territories like Uzbekistan. The expansion of this network, which currently provides high-speed internet to many remote areas of the world, serves to improve the quality of global digital communications. Therefore, every successful or unsuccessful launch remains in the spotlight of industry experts.

Experts believe that such aborts are normal for reusable rockets like the Falcon 9. The first stage of the rocket is programmed to abort the flight in any suspicious situation to conserve its resources and protect expensive equipment. In the coming hours, SpaceX engineers are expected to re-examine all systems and set a new launch time.