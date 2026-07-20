SpaceX faces unexpected delay: Falcon 9 launch aborted in final seconds

·0·Technology
SpaceX faces unexpected delay: Falcon 9 launch aborted in final seconds

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, encountered technical issues during its latest space mission. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, was automatically aborted just seconds before liftoff after the engines had already ignited. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The mission aimed to deploy 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit. According to ixbt.com, although all nine Merlin engines on the first stage of the rocket intended for the Starlink 17-39 mission were ignited, the onboard automated system unexpectedly issued a command to abort the flight.

Technical malfunctions and safety measures

So far, SpaceX specialists have not provided an official statement regarding the reason for the abort. Typically, such incidents occur when the rocket's onboard computers detect a deviation from the norm in one of the sensors. Unlike the Starship program, the company prefers not to disclose details of such minor malfunctions related to Falcon 9 to the public.

Notably, this is the second such incident in SpaceX operations within the last week. Previously, the 13th test flight of the Starship project was aborted under a similar scenario, where the launch was stopped in the final seconds after engine ignition. This indicates the company's extremely serious approach to flight safety.

The Starlink project could also have strategic importance for countries with large territories like Uzbekistan. The expansion of this network, which currently provides high-speed internet to many remote areas of the world, serves to improve the quality of global digital communications. Therefore, every successful or unsuccessful launch remains in the spotlight of industry experts.

Experts believe that such aborts are normal for reusable rockets like the Falcon 9. The first stage of the rocket is programmed to abort the flight in any suspicious situation to conserve its resources and protect expensive equipment. In the coming hours, SpaceX engineers are expected to re-examine all systems and set a new launch time.

SpaceXFalcon 9StarlinkSpaceElon Musk
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The cost of space transport is plummeting: dropping to $300 by 2040The cost of space transport is plummeting: dropping to $300 by 2040Today, 21:52Volkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologiesVolkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologiesToday, 21:26Craneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattackCraneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattackToday, 21:22NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from spaceNASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from spaceToday, 20:58Critical Vulnerability in WordPress: Millions of Sites Under Hacker AttackCritical Vulnerability in WordPress: Millions of Sites Under Hacker AttackToday, 20:56Adobe introduces new app that critiques photos using AIAdobe introduces new app that critiques photos using AIToday, 20:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone