Xiaomi's new Mix Fold 5 smartphone resembles the iPhone Ultra design

·42·Technology
Xiaomi's new Mix Fold 5 smartphone resembles the iPhone Ultra design

The race for foldable devices in the smartphone market is reaching a new level. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its next flagship, the Mix Fold 5. The first "live" photos that appeared online show that the new device will surprise industry leaders not only with its technical specs but also with its appearance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, an engineering sample codenamed "Lhasa" has surfaced online. The design lines of this device are attracting attention due to their striking similarity to the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 concepts. This indicates Xiaomi's intention to secure a stronger position in the premium segment.

Technical capabilities and the new platform

The most unexpected aspect of the Mix Fold 5 is its hardware. While flagships usually rely on Snapdragon chips, this device is expected to run on Xiaomi's proprietary Xiaomi Xring O3 platform. As for software, the new HyperOS 4 based on Android 17 has been chosen. This is also interesting for users in Uzbekistan, as the company is focusing on further optimizing its ecosystem.

The device's main screen measures 7.5–7.6 inches, and the crease at the fold has been made almost invisible. Compared to previous models, the body looks slightly wider and more compact, which makes it much easier to operate with one hand.

Camera and autonomy

Xiaomi continues its tradition of partnering with Leica for optics. The back panel of the smartphone features a horizontally placed camera block and the famous German brand's logo. The main sensor is expected to have a 200 MP resolution, which is one of the highest figures among foldable smartphones.

Other key features of the device include:

  • A powerful 6000 mAh battery;
  • Wireless charging technology;
  • Water protection system;
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It is expected that the official presentation of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will take place in August this year. The starting price of the device in the Chinese market is said to be around $1400. If these reports are confirmed, the new flagship will be a worthy competitor to the most expensive models from iPhone and Samsung.

XiaomiMix Fold 5SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
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