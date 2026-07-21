"Born in the scorching heat": Dancer Parizoda's daughter Saadiya celebrates her 11th birthday in Vietnam!

Dancer Parizoda's second daughter, Saadiya, who was born on July 20, has turned 11. The family celebrated the occasion in Vietnam, in an outdoor family setting. Footage from the celebration was also shared on social media.

While congratulating her daughter, Parizoda spoke about the choice of the name Saadiya. According to the dancer, the name was chosen with the intention that her child would bring joy, laughter, and a positive mood into their home.

In her congratulatory message, Parizoda noted that her daughter had turned 11 and recalled the day she gave birth to her. "11 years ago, in the scorching heat, I brought this girl into the world," she wrote.

Currently, Parizoda is vacationing in Vietnam with her family members. The dancer has been sharing daily highlights from her trip with her followers through her page.