"Born in the scorching heat": Dancer Parizoda's daughter Saadiya celebrates her 11th birthday in Vietnam!

·26·Culture
"Born in the scorching heat": Dancer Parizoda's daughter Saadiya celebrates her 11th birthday in Vietnam!

Dancer Parizoda's second daughter, Saadiya, who was born on July 20, has turned 11. The family celebrated the occasion in Vietnam, in an outdoor family setting. Footage from the celebration was also shared on social media.

While congratulating her daughter, Parizoda spoke about the choice of the name Saadiya. According to the dancer, the name was chosen with the intention that her child would bring joy, laughter, and a positive mood into their home.

In her congratulatory message, Parizoda noted that her daughter had turned 11 and recalled the day she gave birth to her. "11 years ago, in the scorching heat, I brought this girl into the world," she wrote.

Currently, Parizoda is vacationing in Vietnam with her family members. The dancer has been sharing daily highlights from her trip with her followers through her page.

ParizodaSaadiyaVietnam
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

$20,000 lawsuit over Sherali Jo‘rayev's song: Sardor Mamadaliyev speaks out on the court dispute$20,000 lawsuit over Sherali Jo‘rayev's song: Sardor Mamadaliyev speaks out on the court disputeToday, 03:43"No, I entered without a casting couch": Jayrona responds sharply to unfair accusations against her"No, I entered without a casting couch": Jayrona responds sharply to unfair accusations against herToday, 03:19The secret behind the “world’s most beautiful eyes”: Why does Aishwarya Rai’s eye color change?The secret behind the “world’s most beautiful eyes”: Why does Aishwarya Rai’s eye color change?Today, 02:41Video of Durdona Qurbonova's first attempt at sticking 'tappi' to a wall has everyone laughing online! (video)Video of Durdona Qurbonova's first attempt at sticking 'tappi' to a wall has everyone laughing online! (video)Yesterday, 20:11Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon's modest discharge from the maternity hospital earns praise (video)Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon's modest discharge from the maternity hospital earns praise (video)Yesterday, 18:58BTS rocks the stage at the World Cup finalBTS rocks the stage at the World Cup finalYesterday, 18:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)