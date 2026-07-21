Revolution in the Chinese Aviation Industry: COMAC C929 Liner to Compete with Boeing and Airbus

China's COMAC aviation corporation has taken another step toward ending the hegemony of the US and Europe in the global civil aviation market. At the Farnborough Air Show, the company officially announced that the project for its latest development, the long-range wide-body COMAC C929 aircraft, is proceeding on schedule in an active phase. This aircraft is expected to become a major competitor to giants like the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A330neo in the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The COMAC C929 project is a key part of China's strategy to lead its aviation industry toward independence. Designed for approximately 290 passengers, this liner will be capable of performing intercontinental flights. Experts believe that the success of the C929 will provide a new and more affordable alternative not only for the Chinese domestic market but also for international airlines.

A New Hierarchy in the Aviation Market

At the Farnborough exhibition, COMAC did not limit itself to the C929. The company showcased its full civil aviation line, which includes:

C909 — a 90-seat regional aircraft (formerly ARJ21), which has already been delivered to over ten customers;

— a 90-seat regional aircraft (formerly ARJ21), which has already been delivered to over ten customers; C919 — a 190-seat narrow-body liner, which is a competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families;

— a 190-seat narrow-body liner, which is a competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families; C929 — a long-range wide-body flagship project.

According to ixbt.com, the C909 model is adapted not only for passenger transport but also for special missions. The manufacturer has introduced modifications such as medical air ambulance, firefighting, cargo transport, business jet, and aerial command post for emergencies. This demonstrates the versatility of Chinese aircraft.

Successful Operation and Prospects

Currently, the C919 model is being successfully operated by China's largest airlines: China Eastern, Air China, and China Southern. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, 41 C919 aircraft have been delivered for operation to date. These figures indicate growing confidence in Chinese technology.

This news is also significant for Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The emergence of affordable and modern aircraft could open new opportunities for regional airlines to renew their fleets in the future. Currently, C909 models are actively used in Southeast Asian countries, confirming the high export potential of Chinese aviation.

In conclusion, the success of the COMAC C929 project could break the decades-long duopoly between Boeing and Airbus. By implementing modern technologies, Chinese engineers are placing primary emphasis on fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.