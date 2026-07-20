Xiaomi is changing its strategy: There will be no Ultra model in the Xiaomi 18 series

·27·Technology
Xiaomi is changing its strategy: There will be no Ultra model in the Xiaomi 18 series

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unexpectedly decided to change its plans for introducing its next family of flagship smartphones. According to insider information, the company is not only accelerating the release date of the devices but is also carrying out a major reform in the hierarchy of its flagships. These changes are aimed at increasing the brand's competitiveness in the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by well-known insider Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 18 series smartphones are expected to debut two months earlier than usual, as early as December of this year. In previous years, the company introduced its new flagships closer to the spring months. Such a hasty decision can be explained by the desire to gain an advantage in competition with other major players in the market, in particular Samsung and Apple.

Pro Max will replace Ultra

The most sensational aspect of the new generation of devices is that there will be no Ultra version in the Xiaomi 18 series that we are accustomed to. The company has decided to name the model with the highest technical specifications Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Thus, the new line will consist of three main models: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

This strategic change is more similar to Apple's naming system for iPhone models. By calling its most powerful flagship "Pro Max," Xiaomi wants to more clearly express in the minds of consumers that this device embodies the highest level of technology. It is the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max that will be the leader of the series in terms of camera, screen, and charging capabilities.

According to the ixbt.com publication, Yogesh Brar, who disseminated this information, has previously accurately predicted the features of devices such as the Redmi A1, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11 before their release. For this reason, these reports about the Xiaomi 18 series are being received with great confidence in the technology world.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news means that Xiaomi flagships will appear on the local market even earlier. Usually, a few weeks after the presentation in China, new models reach our store shelves as well. The changes in strategy are expected to serve to strengthen the Xiaomi brand's position in the premium segment.

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