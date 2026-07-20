The Grok AI system, owned by Elon Musk, has demonstrated its high-precision analytical capabilities regarding one of the biggest events in the sports world. In a case highlighted by X users, the chatbot correctly identified the winner of the next football championship long before the tournament began. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A user under the handle X Freeze published the data provided by Grok. According to it, the AI had predicted the victory of the Spanish national team several months in advance. Elon Musk himself confirmed this result, emphasizing that Grok is superior to other systems in making complex forecasts.

How was the analysis performed?

According to Ixbt.com, Grok did not rely on random selection to reach this conclusion. As early as April, the system deeply analyzed a massive amount of data, including bookmaker odds, prediction market data, and calculations provided by other supercomputers.

Based on the aggregate of these independent sources, Grok rated the chances of the Spanish national team as the highest. Ultimately, Spain did indeed reach the championship podium, once again proving the AI's capabilities in evaluating sports strategies.

Experts believe that in this instance, Grok did not demonstrate the ability to "see the future," but rather the skill to effectively process existing statistical models. By combining expert conclusions and market dynamics, the system identified the most probable outcome. Such technologies are expected to play a significant role in modeling not only sports but also economic and political processes in the future.

At a time when interest in AI capabilities is growing in Uzbekistan, the accuracy of large models like Grok serves as an interesting case study for local analysts and technology enthusiasts. Currently competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Grok, according to Musk, has a major advantage in working with real-time data.