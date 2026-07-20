Innovation in Space Technology: Roscosmos Unveils Massive 12-Meter Antenna

Engineers at the Russian company Reshetnev have developed a next-generation foldable antenna reflector for spacecraft with a diameter of 12 meters. This device, dubbed a "space umbrella," differs significantly from previous models in its design and technical capabilities, serving to increase the efficiency of future satellites. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Ixbt.com publication, the main feature of the new development is a completely new scheme for folding the reflective mesh. This method allows the reflector to be packed into a very compact state before flight. As a result, the massive antenna easily fits into the narrow space of the launch vehicle's fairing, which is a major achievement from a logistics and engineering perspective.

Simplified mechanism and high reliability

Deploying complex structures in space has always been a risky process. In the new project, engineers have managed to solve this problem. Now, after reaching orbit, the antenna is brought into working position using only a single actuator. Simplifying the mechanism increases its reliability several times over, as fewer moving parts mean a lower probability of malfunctions.

Another important aspect is the reduction in the device's weight. Developers managed to reduce the total mass of the reflector by approximately 5 percent. Given that every kilogram of payload is critical in space technology, this figure allows for savings in launch costs and creates additional space for other scientific equipment.

Currently, a prototype of the new device has been prepared and has successfully passed all necessary tests. Experts note that this technology will be widely used for communication satellites, meteorological devices, and probes designed for deep space exploration.

This innovation is being implemented within the framework of Russia's prospective space programs. In the next stage, it is planned to install these 12-meter "umbrellas" on real spacecraft and test them in open space. Such technological solutions will help improve the quality of satellite signals and expand data coverage.