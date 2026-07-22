Yamal and Haaland break historical barrier: they reach 220 million euros

Transfermarkt has re-evaluated player market values following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. In the updated rankings, Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland have reached the 220 million euro mark for the first time in history, becoming the world's most valuable footballers.

The young Spanish star's World Cup title win was a key factor in his market value increase. Meanwhile, Haaland shared the top spot with Yamal due to his high goal-scoring rate and consistent performance.

Yamal and Haaland valued equally

According to Transfermarkt data, the Barcelona and Spain national team forward Lamine Yamal's transfer value has reached 220 million euros.

The same sum was assigned to Manchester CityManchester Cityand Norway national team striker Erling Haaland.

Thus, the two players became the first in Transfermarkt history to reach a valuation of 220 million euros. They are currently joint leaders in the world's most valuable player rankings.

Mbappe remains in third place

The third spot in the ranking is held by Real Madrid and France national team forward Kylian Mbappé His market value is estimated at 200 million euros.

The top five looks as follows:

Lamine Yamal — 220 million euros; Erling Haaland — 220 million euros; Kylian Mbappé — 200 million euros; Michael Olise — 170 million euros; Jude Bellingham — 160 million euros.

France's Michael Olise took fourth place with 170 million euros, and England's Jude Bellingham took fifth with 160 million euros.

World Cup 2026 had a major impact on Yamal's value

Lamine Yamal won the top prize with the Spain national team at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain became world champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Yamal's performance throughout the tournament, his contribution to the team's result, and his age were key factors in his transfer value rising to a record level.

The young player's 220 million euro valuation shows that not only his current results but also his immense future potential are highly regarded.

Haaland also reached a record value

Erling Haaland has been one of the most powerful strikers in world football in recent years due to his goal-scoring record at both club and international levels.

The Norwegian forward's physical attributes, age, and high efficiency brought his market value to 220 million euros. With this, he reached the top of the rankings alongside Yamal.

Market value is not the actual transfer price

The figures provided by Transfermarkt represent the estimated market value of the players. This sum does not mean it is their actual selling price.

A player's contract duration, the club's willingness to sell, negotiations, and the buying club's financial capabilities influence the actual transfer fee.

However, Yamal and Haaland reaching the 220 million euro mark has set a new economic boundary in modern football.