Manchester City Target Pedro Neto as Potential Replacement for Savinho

·203·Sport
Manchester City Target Pedro Neto as Potential Replacement for Savinho

"Manchester City" is considering signing Chelsea winger Pedro Neto to strengthen its attacking line. The Portuguese player is being evaluated as a potential replacement for Savinho, who could move to Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester club has been monitoring Neto for a long time. However, there is currently no information regarding an official bid sent to Chelsea.

City have been interested in Neto before

According to the source, "Manchester City" explored the possibility of transferring Pedro Neto even before his move from Wolverhampton to Chelsea.

Now the club has returned to the candidacy of the Portuguese winger. Neto's high speed, activity on the flanks, and ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations could fit City's attacking style.

Nevertheless, it is reported that the transfer process is currently at an initial stage.

Maresca knows the player well

"Manchester City" head coach Enzo Maresca worked together with Pedro Neto at Chelsea.

Therefore, the Italian specialist knows the player's strengths, physical capabilities, and ability to adapt to tactical requirements well.

This factor could play an important role in a potential transfer. By bringing in a familiar player to his system, Maresca will have the opportunity to speed up the adaptation process ahead of the new season.

Savinho's future could affect the transfer

According to reports, Manchester City sees Pedro Neto as a potential replacement for Savinho.

Tottenham is showing interest in the Brazilian player. If Savinho leaves the Manchester club, a void will appear on the flank of the attack.

Neto, being able to play on both flanks and useful in quick counterattacks, could become a convenient option for Maresca.

However, neither Savinho's transfer nor negotiations regarding Neto have been officially confirmed yet.

How did Neto perform last season?

Pedro Neto made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season.

Indicator

Result

Matches

34

Goals

5

Assists

6

Total goal involvements

11

The Portuguese player recorded one goal involvement on average every three matches.

Chelsea's stance will be decisive

Pedro Neto's current contract and Chelsea's attitude towards selling him will be the main factors of a potential deal.

If Manchester City wants to carry out the transfer, they must first reach an agreement with the player himself, and then submit an offer that satisfies the London club.

For now, it is only about interest. Therefore, Neto's move to City is not taken as a settled matter.

In your opinion, can Pedro Neto adequately replace Savinho in Maresca's system? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Manchester CityPedro NetoChelseaSavinhoTottenham
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