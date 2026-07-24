Real Madrid Secures Late 81st-Minute Winner: Mastantuono Shines

·183·Sport
Real Madrid Secures Late 81st-Minute Winner: Mastantuono Shines

Real Madrid defeated Alcorcón 1-0 in a pre-season friendly match. The match was decided by a single goal scored from a penalty by Daniel Yáñez in the 81st minute.

Although several first-team players featured for Madrid, Franco Mastantuono was named the man of the match.

Victory secured in the final minutes

Most of the match between Real Madrid and Alcorcón remained scoreless. The Madrid side struggled to break down the opponent's defense until late in the game.

In the 81st minute, Daniel Yáñez converted a penalty to secure a narrow victory for Real Madrid.

Friendly match

Real Madrid — Alcorcón — 1-0

Goal: Daniel Yáñez, 81 — penalty.

Mastantuono named man of the match

According to Relevo journalist Rodra, Franco Mastantuono stood out with his active performance throughout the match.

The young player looked brighter than his teammates in ball handling, building attacks, and pressing the opponent's defense. As a result, he was named the best player of the match.

This performance could be a crucial opportunity for Mastantuono to earn the coaching staff's trust during pre-season preparations.

Who played for Real Madrid?

Several well-known players participated in the friendly match for the Madrid side.

Among them:

  • Andriy Lunin;

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold;

  • Franco Mastantuono;

  • Arda Güler;

  • Gonzalo García;

  • Eduardo Camavinga.

Such matches allow the coaching staff to evaluate the players' physical condition, tactical readiness, and form ahead of the new season.

A narrow score, but an important test

Although Real Madrid did not win by a large margin, the match was an important part of the team's preparation process.

In particular, Mastantuono's brilliant performance and Yáñez's decisive goal were the main positives for the Madrid side.

It will be interesting to see how many opportunities young players will receive in the team's upcoming friendly matches.

Do you think Franco Mastantuono can secure a spot in Real Madrid's first team this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Real MadridPre-seasonFranco MastantuonoFootballFriendly
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