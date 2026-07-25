Samsung Smartphone Security Enhanced: New Restrictions Coming in One UI 9.0

South Korean tech giant Samsung has decided to significantly strengthen the security system in its upcoming One UI 9.0 user interface. With the update, the number of attempts to unlock the screen will be strictly limited. This measure aims to protect user data from brute-force attacks by unauthorized persons or special software, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, under the new policy, the chances of incorrectly entering a PIN, pattern, or password will be drastically reduced. After the first five failed attempts, the system will gradually increase the waiting time between subsequent attempts. This gives the user time to remember their password while complicating the work of attackers.

13 attempts and data deletion

The most critical change is that if an incorrect code is entered 13 consecutive times, the smartphone will be completely locked. In this case, the only way to reactivate the device will be a hard reset to factory settings. During this process, all personal photos, documents, and apps in the smartphone's memory will be irreversibly erased.

Taking accidental errors into account, Samsung is also introducing a "smart calculation" mechanism. If a user enters the exact same incorrect password twice in a row, the system will record it as a single failed attempt. Furthermore, as the allowed number of attempts nears depletion, special warning messages will appear on the screen.

It is worth noting that these rules also apply to those who use fingerprint or facial recognition features. In accordance with Android system requirements, to ensure security, the user must enter the main PIN or password at least once every 72 hours. If the password is forgotten when this deadline arrives and the attempts run out, the aforementioned strict measures will be applied.

Company representatives urge users not to forget their passwords, as Samsung cannot remotely unlock the device. Even after restoring the smartphone to factory settings, entering the previously linked Samsung Account and Google Account credentials will be required to use it again. This makes the use of stolen devices by unauthorized persons impossible.

This news is extremely important for users, as Samsung smartphones are among the most popular devices. Using cloud services and regular data backup is now becoming not just a convenience, but a necessity. The One UI 9.0 update is expected to be officially released in the coming months.