GeForce RTX 5060 Prices Start Rising Sharply: 16% Increase in the Chinese Market

It seems that a new wave of price increases is beginning in the GPU market. In China, the price of NVIDIA's next-generation graphics cards, particularly the GeForce RTX 5060 models, has increased significantly within just a few days. This change is expected to impact not only the Asian market but also the global technology segment. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

According to Ixbt.com, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Eagle OC SFF 8 GB model was selling for around 2600–2700 yuan (approximately $400) a week ago. However, in recent days, the price of this device reached 3215 yuan (approximately $475). This means a 16% increase, or an exact $75 jump, in just a few days.

Main Reasons for Price Growth

Experts believe this sharp surge was caused by NVIDIA warning its partners about rising prices for GPUs and memory modules (both GDDR6 and GDDR7). Increased supply chain costs are directly affecting the final product's cost.

Furthermore, global semiconductor shortages and the steady rise in memory chip prices are complicating the situation further. Although the price hikes are currently mostly observed in the Chinese market, this trend is highly likely to reach other regions soon.

Impact on the Global Market and the Local Segment

For comparison, GeForce RTX 5060 cards can still be found for around $350 in the US market. However, due to logistics and manufacturers' new pricing policies, prices in Western markets are also expected to be revised in the coming weeks.

Tech stores and retailers mainly rely on the UAE and Chinese markets. Therefore, price changes in China could directly affect local graphics card prices. Naturally, this is unwelcome news for users planning to build a PC.

NVIDIA has not yet officially commented on global price increases, but market participants emphasize that no price drops should be expected amidst shortages and rising raw material costs. In the coming months, other models in the GeForce RTX 50 series may face similar pressure.