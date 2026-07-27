Jamie Gittens: Morgan Rogers will lead Chelsea to the title

·51·Sport
Jamie Gittens: Morgan Rogers will lead Chelsea to the title

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens believes that the arrival of British-record signing Morgan Rogers can be the main catalyst for the "Blues" to win their first English Premier League title since 2017. As reported by Goal.com, the player expressed absolute confidence that the former Aston Villa star will raise the standards at Stamford Bridge to a completely new level. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea earlier this month from Aston Villa for a British-record transfer fee of £117 million. Gittens emphasized that this transfer is a serious statement of intent by the club to its rivals, clearly demonstrating the team's championship ambitions.

Grand plans ahead of the new season

During Chelsea's pre-season training camp in Sydney, the former Borussia Dortmund player shared his thoughts. Despite increased competition within the squad, Gittens made no secret of his delight at Rogers' arrival and stressed that the team faces only the highest targets.

“We want to win everything – that is our main goal, which is to win the English Premier League, FA Cup and every single tournament we participate in. Bringing in a player like Morgan raises the demands towards trophies even more. He is a top player, no further description is needed,” said Gittens.

Head coach impact and tactical changes

The arrival of head coach Alonso has also had a major impact on the changing environment at the club. Gittens noted that he feels the Spanish specialist's tactical knowledge is having a positive effect on the team. He vividly remembers playing against Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side during his time at Borussia Dortmund and how difficult those games were.

“Playing against that team was very tough because of their system, including a back three. They were a real team with strong players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Piero Hincapié and Granit Xhaka,” recalls the winger.

According to Gittens, having Alonso, one of the world's best midfielders, as a coach and having him hold one-on-one talks with players to point out their flaws is the best opportunity for the players. The coach constantly tells him to stay positive, keep creating chances and test himself to the maximum.

ChelseaMorgan RogersJamie GittensPremier LeagueTransfer
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