China's COMAC C919 aircraft successfully passes new test

The special high-altitude version of China's first domestically produced medium-haul passenger aircraft, the COMAC C919, has successfully completed its maiden test flight. According to CCTV, the aircraft took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, successfully completing all planned stages and marking an important milestone in the development of the new modification, reports Ixbt.com reports .

This high-altitude modification was developed based on the standard C919 and is designed to operate in challenging conditions in mountainous regions. Engineers redesigned certain aircraft systems and the fuselage structure to fully meet the requirements of such environments.

Why is the high-altitude version important?

As is well known, the air at high-altitude airports is much thinner compared to sea level. This significantly reduces engine efficiency and the overall aerodynamic characteristics of the aircraft. Therefore, aircraft capable of operating in such harsh conditions require special adaptability.

So far, COMAC has not disclosed the technical details of the new version or the timeline for its commercial launch. Nevertheless, this project is noted to be of strategic importance for Chinese aviation.

Geographical features of China

According to ixbt.com, China is the clear leader in the number of high-altitude airports in the world. The country has 43 civil airports located at least 1524 meters above sea level, with 23 of them operating at altitudes above 2438 meters.

Most of these airports are located on the Tibetan Plateau and in western provinces, where the complex terrain requires special technologies. Interestingly, the highest airport in the world, not only in China, is located in Sichuan province—Daocheng Yading, which sits at an altitude of 4411 meters above sea level.

As a reminder, the COMAC C919 aircraft was created as a major competitor to the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 models. The aircraft can carry from 158 to 192 passengers and has a flight range of up to 5555 kilometers. Having made its first commercial flight in 2023, this airliner is currently operated by several domestic airlines.