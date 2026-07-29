China's COMAC C919 aircraft successfully passes new test

·53·Technology
China's COMAC C919 aircraft successfully passes new test

The special high-altitude version of China's first domestically produced medium-haul passenger aircraft, the COMAC C919, has successfully completed its maiden test flight. According to CCTV, the aircraft took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, successfully completing all planned stages and marking an important milestone in the development of the new modification, reports Ixbt.com reports .

This high-altitude modification was developed based on the standard C919 and is designed to operate in challenging conditions in mountainous regions. Engineers redesigned certain aircraft systems and the fuselage structure to fully meet the requirements of such environments.

Why is the high-altitude version important?

As is well known, the air at high-altitude airports is much thinner compared to sea level. This significantly reduces engine efficiency and the overall aerodynamic characteristics of the aircraft. Therefore, aircraft capable of operating in such harsh conditions require special adaptability.

So far, COMAC has not disclosed the technical details of the new version or the timeline for its commercial launch. Nevertheless, this project is noted to be of strategic importance for Chinese aviation.

Geographical features of China

According to ixbt.com, China is the clear leader in the number of high-altitude airports in the world. The country has 43 civil airports located at least 1524 meters above sea level, with 23 of them operating at altitudes above 2438 meters.

Most of these airports are located on the Tibetan Plateau and in western provinces, where the complex terrain requires special technologies. Interestingly, the highest airport in the world, not only in China, is located in Sichuan province—Daocheng Yading, which sits at an altitude of 4411 meters above sea level.

As a reminder, the COMAC C919 aircraft was created as a major competitor to the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 models. The aircraft can carry from 158 to 192 passengers and has a flight range of up to 5555 kilometers. Having made its first commercial flight in 2023, this airliner is currently operated by several domestic airlines.

COMAC C919AviationChinaAirbusBoeing
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityCATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityToday, 13:51Li Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotLi Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotToday, 13:29China Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsChina Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsToday, 12:59SpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanSpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanToday, 12:24Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListTelegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListToday, 11:23Starlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedStarlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedToday, 10:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design