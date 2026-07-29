New Era of Kicksharing: Why Users Choose Short Scooter Rides

·49·Technology
New Era of Kicksharing: Why Users Choose Short Scooter Rides

In recent years, urban transport infrastructure and usage culture have been undergoing significant changes. According to Ixbt.com, the Yurent kicksharing service recorded a fundamental shift in the pattern of electric scooter usage for the 2026 season. Analytical data show that city residents now turn to these vehicles not for leisure or sightseeing, but for specific logistical needs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Looking at the statistical indicators, the average duration of a single trip this season reached a record 9.6 minutes. For comparison, while trips of up to ten minutes accounted for only 50 percent of the total volume in 2023, by 2026 this figure jumped to 88.3 percent. Over four years, the number of short-distance trips has nearly tripled.

The "Last Mile" Concept in Transport

Experts believe that electric scooters have now become an indispensable assistant in the daily lives of urban residents. They are frequently used as a "last mile" vehicle connecting public transport stops, homes, and workplaces. People choosing short routes to save time has become the main trend in this market.

Observations conducted across various cities also revealed an interesting picture. In particular, the shortest average trip duration was recorded in Moscow at 8.1 minutes. In Saint Petersburg, this figure was 9.1 minutes, in Yekaterinburg 9 minutes, and in Chelyabinsk 9.3 minutes. These figures demonstrate that residents of major metropolises strive for fast mobility.

Increase in the Number of Night Trips

In addition to daytime trips, it turned out that the number of rides carried out during the night is also showing an upward trend. Between January and July of this year, nighttime trips increased by 18 percent compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the average duration of night trips decreased slightly to 10.2 minutes.

This demand is especially evident in areas where public transport operations are limited or have fewer options in the evening. City residents rely on personal kicksharing devices to reach their destinations faster at night. This requires service companies to adapt their technical and logistical processes to new demands.

KicksharingElectric ScooterTransportYurentTechnology
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